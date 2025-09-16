The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading session of 15th September 2025 on a positive note, adding 1,113.31 points to settle at 141,659.0.

This marks a 0.79% gain from the previous close of 140,545.69, kicking off the week on a strong footing.

Trading activity also picked up as market volume rose to 555.1 million shares, up from 434 million shares recorded in the prior session.

Likewise, market capitalization advanced from N88.92 trillion to N89.62 trillion.

On the gainers’ chart, LIVINGTRUST led with a 9.96% rise, followed closely by ETRANZACT, which appreciated 9.70%.

Conversely, MCNICHOLS and HONYFLOUR led the losers’ chart, dropping 9.90% and 9.13% respectively.

GEREGU recorded the highest trading value at N10.2 billion.

Market summary

Current ASI: 141,659.0

Previous ASI: 140,545.69

Day Change: +0.79

Year-to-Date Performance: +37.63%.

Volume Traded: 555 million shares

Market Cap: N89.62 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

LIVINGTRUST: Up 9.96% to N5.08

ETRANZACT: Up 9.70% to N16.40

REGALINS: Up 9.64% to N1.82

NNFM: Up 8.62% to N93.90

UNILEVER: Up 8.41% to N72.80

Top 5 losers

MCNICHOLS: Down 9.90% to N3.55

HONYFLOUR: Down 9.13% to N20.90

UACN: Down 8.01% to N67.15

OMATEK: Down 7.58% to N1.22

CHAMPION: Down 6.00% to N15.98

Trading volume

Market activity strengthened as trading volume climbed to 555.1 million shares, up from 434 million shares in the previous session.

UACN led the activity chart with 67.1 million shares traded.

REGALINS followed with 57.2 million shares.

ACCESSCORP came in third at 37.6 million shares, while LASACO and CHAMS rounded out the top five with 32.7 million and 32.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GEREGU dominated the market with trades worth N10.2 billion.

UACN trailed with N4.4 billion,

ZENITH BANK recorded N1.1 billion,

ACCESSCORP posted N1.0 billion, while GTCO completed the top five at N744.4 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

The SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) saw a mixed performance.

BUA Foods surged 6.73%.

On the flip side, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped 1.64%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, performance was also uneven:

GTCO advanced 1.29%, and ACCESSCORP gained 0.75%.

On the downside, FIRSTHOLD fell 2.53%, while UBA dipped 0.72%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index seems to be rebounding from the pullback that dragged it down to 138,157.1 on 3rd September.

If the current bullish momentum in large-cap stocks holds, the market could extend its recovery and potentially reclaim the 142,000 territory in the near term.