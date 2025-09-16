Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, has disclosed that the conglomerate acquired a total of 10,000 trucks, comprising 4,000 CNG fuel tankers and 6,000 dry cargo trucks for transporting coal and other solid commodities across its operations.

Dangote made this known during a session captured by Channels Television on Tuesday, while responding to ongoing disputes with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over the company’s trucking activities.

He explained that the trucks are part of an effort to modernise logistics, improve efficiency, and counter NUPENG’s claims that the company’s expansion could lead to job losses.

According to Dangote, 4,000 of the dry cargo trucks have already arrived, while the remaining trucks are expected to be delivered by the end of October, with daily arrivals from shipments continuing until the full fleet is on the road.

“Gentlemen of the press, our company not only buy 4,000 CNG trucks. We bought 10,000: 4,000 tankers, 6,000 dry cargo. Because there are some that carry our coal, some that carry other things. We have them in various places. What we are trying to do is modernize this,” Dangote stated.

He added, “Now, we have already launched almost 4,000. And before the end of the year, the remaining 2,000 will arrive. Because even today, we have a ship that brought about 200. Every day, they will be arriving. By the end of October, all 4,000 tankers will be there. But by the end of November, we’ll have a total on the road of 10,250.”

More insights

Responding to NUPENG’s concerns that the truck acquisition could lead to job losses, Dangote explained that each truck requires about six workers, which means the 4,000 CNG tankers alone would create roughly 24,000 jobs across driving, maintenance, and logistics.

He added that the Group pays drivers significantly above the national minimum wage, noting that those who remain accident-free for five years are eligible to apply for housing loans. Dangote further highlighted that drivers earn nearly four times the minimum wage and that the benefits package is designed to reward safe and experienced personnel.

He also rejected suggestions that the company’s expansion was aimed at pushing other operators out of the market, clarifying that Dangote Cement trucks currently handle only 60% of the company’s cargo needs.

The additional trucks, he emphasised, were intended to fill gaps in supply rather than edge out competitors, as the company itself faces shortages of reliable vehicles.

What you should know

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Africa’s largest with a 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity, officially began direct petrol (PMS) supply to 11 states on September 15, 2025.

The refinery received 4,000 CNG trucks in July 2025 under a N720 billion investment programme aimed at distributing 65 million litres of refined products daily, creating over 15,000 jobs, and boosting downstream sector efficiency.

The acquisition of the trucks sparked concerns from the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over potential job losses. Preparatory challenges included a PETROAN notice to suspend fuel dispensing and a two-day NUPENG strike, later suspended following a DSS-convened meeting.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to protect workers’ rights, mandate unionisation of willing employees, and prohibit the formation of other unions.

Days after the strike was suspended, NUPENG alleged that Dangote Refinery drivers were instructed to remove union stickers and forcefully load the facility, while Dangote officials reportedly used helicopters and summoned the Navy to intimidate union leaders.

In response, NUPENG placed members on red alert and called on the Federal Government and labour groups to safeguard workers’ rights, stressing that corporate influence does not place anyone above the law.