Wema Bank has been a standout performer, leading the banking stocks in Nigeria.

As of September 12, 2025, its shares have soared 139.56% year-to-date, outperforming both the NGX All-Share Index (+36.55%) and the NGX Banking Index (+40%).

This rally builds on a 171% jump in 2024 and a 47% gain in 2023, cementing its reputation as the sector’s star performer.

To put that into perspective: an investor who put N1 million into Wema Bank shares in 2023 would now be sitting on about N3.89 million, a profit of nearly N2.9 million in just over two years.

Also, the story is not just about capital gains. The bank has also been raising dividends at an impressive pace, with payouts growing at a five-year CAGR of 69.25%.

For 2024, it doubled its dividend to N1 per share from N0.50 in 2023, the highest in over ten years.

So, what is powering this relentless run?

Profitability.

Wema Bank has achieved a compounded profit growth rate of 79% annually over the past five years, the second-best record among listed banks.

In the first half of 2025 alone, it reported N87.5 billion in profit, up 225% year-on-year, already surpassing its 2024 full-year figure.

Gross earnings climbed to N303.2 billion, with both interest income (+65%) and non-interest income (+91%) increasing.

With a trailing ROE of 56.4%, the highest in the sector, Wema is squeezing far more value out of shareholders’ equity than its peers.

The balance sheet:

Total assets rose to N3.96 trillion by mid-2025, deposits nudged up to N2.6 trillion, while loans expanded 19% to N1.43 trillion.

Crucially, its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio sits at 3.17%, a sign that growth has not come at the expense of asset quality.

Recapitalization:

On September 10, 2025, Wema Bank announced the completion of its N150 billion rights issue, boosting qualifying capital to N214.7 billion.

That puts it comfortably above the N200 billion CBN threshold and, importantly, well ahead of the March 2026 deadline.

While some peers scramble to raise capital, Wema has de-risked early, earning it extra investor confidence.

Valuation still looks interesting.

Despite trading at 1.5x book value (above its net assets of N323 billion), the stock’s price-to-earnings ratio sits at just 2.11x, below the industry average of 3.0x.

For investors, this combination of premium book value, cheap earnings multiple, and sector-leading ROE makes the stock look both justified and still undervalued on certain metrics.

Overall, Wema’s bullish run is clearly supported by fundamentals, rapid profit growth, sector-beating ROE, strong balance sheet, and this early recapitalization may further sustain investor confidence.

But with the stock already delivering outsized gains, the real question for investors is whether Wema Bank can continue rewriting the rules, or if the market is pricing in too much too quickly.

Management, however, remains confident. CEO Moruf Oseni framed the bank’s trajectory this way:

“Three years ago, we took our Profit Before Tax from N14.75 billion in 2022 to N43.59 billion in 2023, and in 2024, our PBT stood at an impressive N102 billion. Now, just halfway through 2025, we have achieved over 99% of our 2024 full-year PBT in just H1, and for us, this is just a starting point.”

More so, at a price-to-sales ratio of just 0.54, the stock still trades at a discount to peers.

Both measures suggest the market may not have fully priced in Wema’s earnings power and revenue strength, hinting at further upside despite the outsized gains.