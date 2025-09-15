A World Bank and UNICEF report has revealed that despite global progress in reducing extreme child poverty, Sub-Saharan Africa has recorded no improvement in the last decade, with over half of children in the region still living below the poverty line.

The findings were contained in the report titled Child Poverty: Global, Regional and Select National Trends, released in September 2025.

“Child poverty rates vary substantially across regions. While Sub Saharan Africa is home to about 23 percent of the world’s population of children, it is home to about three quarters (over 312 million) of all children living in extreme poverty.

At around 52 percent in 2024, the extreme child poverty rate in the region remains the same as in 2014,” the report stated

Global outlook

According to the report, around 1 in 5 children today are living in extreme poverty. It estimated that 412 million children under the age of 17 were living in households surviving on less than $3 a day in 2024.

This represents a decline from 507 million children in 2014. However, the report notes that the rate of poverty reduction among children has been slower compared to the general population.

It stressed that children are disproportionately affected, comprising more than 50% of those in extreme poverty, although their share of the global population is just 30 percent.

Luis Felipe López-Calva, Global Director of the Poverty Global Department at the World Bank, explained the persistence of the crisis.

“Extreme poverty among children has become increasingly entrenched in places where it is hardest to eradicate.

Economic growth is a necessary condition, though not enough to break this cycle. Stronger foundational investments in infrastructure, human capital, and institutions are critical to ensuring these children have a clear pathway out of poverty,” he said.

More insights

The report showed that some regions have made progress in reducing child poverty over the last decade.

In South Asia, the rate of extreme poverty among children was cut by more than half between 2014 and 2024, with India recording the largest reduction in numbers.

East Asia and the Pacific also recorded important reductions during the same period.

In contrast, the Middle East and North Africa experienced setbacks. The report revealed that the extreme child poverty rate is projected to have almost doubled between 2014 and 2024, increasing from 7.2 percent to 13.3 percent.

George Laryea-Adjei, Director of Programmes at UNICEF, emphasized that the crisis can be reversed if governments and global institutions act with urgency.

“Ending child poverty is a policy choice. We must act with urgency to ensure all children access essential services, including education, nutrition, healthcare, and social protection, to build a future free from poverty.

“Addressing structural inequalities, strengthening social protection, and prioritizing vulnerable regions like Sub-Saharan Africa are essential to tackling child poverty and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive, “he said

Laryea-Adjei noted that ending child poverty requires a collective, sustained commitment from global and national stakeholders.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that a recent UNICEF study found that 69.2% of children in Kano State are multi-dimensionally poor, lacking access to education, healthcare, nutrition, and shelter.

The findings also revealed that 59.5% of children in Kano live in monetary poverty.

The report further noted sharp disparities across Nigeria, with poverty levels highest in the North-East and North-West where about 90% of children are poor, compared to 74% in the South-East and 65.1% in the South-West. In some states like Bayelsa, Gombe, Sokoto, and Kebbi, child poverty surpasses 95%.

UNICEF has urged governments to increase budgetary allocations for child-focused programmes, citing initiatives like Universal Child Benefits in Katsina and Kano as steps in the right direction.

The agency also called on the media to raise awareness on children’s rights, school enrolment, and the dangers of violence against children.