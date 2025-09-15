The Lagos State Government has announced that night-time repair works will commence on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, covering the stretch from Bonny Camp junction, from Monday, September 15 to Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The announcement was contained in a statement by Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, on Sunday.

He explained that the works would be carried out between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily to minimize disruption to traffic flow.

“The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to carry out repair works on the stretch of Ozumba Mbadiwe Road from Bonny Camp junction, from Monday, 15th to Sunday, 21st September 2025.

“The repair works will take place at night from 9.00 pm to 6.00 am to ensure minimal impact on traffic,” the statement read in part.

The government urged motorists plying the corridor to be patient and cooperate with traffic management officials during the repair period.

Carrying out the works at night is a deliberate measure to reduce inconvenience for daytime commuters and improve traffic operations along the busy route.

What you should know

In addition to the Ozumba Mbadiwe works, Lagosians should be aware of the 110-day emergency repair programme currently ongoing on the Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge. The project began on May 6 and is expected to run until September 23, 2025.

The bridge repairs are being implemented in eight phases. The first four phases, from May 6 to July 14, focused on the inbound carriageway toward the 3rd Mainland Bridge, while the last four phases, from July 15 to September 23, are targeting the outbound carriageway.

These repairs have led to partial lane closures, making alternative routes crucial for reducing travel delays. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use diversions such as Eko Bridge, Funsho Williams Avenue, Ikorodu Road, Ojota Slip Road, and Anthony–Oshodi links, depending on their destinations.

For travellers heading to or from Mowe and other adjoining communities, routes through Funsho Williams Avenue and Eko Bridge provide viable options, while those from Ikeja can connect through Maryland to Funsho Williams Avenue before proceeding to Eko Bridge/Outer Marina.