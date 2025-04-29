The Lagos State Government has announced a 110-day emergency repair programme for the Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and run through Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The state’s Ministry of Transportation disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday, April 29, detailing a diversion plan to manage traffic flow throughout the period.

“The Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan ahead of the emergency repairs on Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge scheduled to commence from Tuesday, 6th May to Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025, (110 days),” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the repair works will be executed in eight phases, with the first four phases targeting the inbound stretch of the Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge towards the 3rd Mainland Bridge, from May 6 to July 14.

The remaining four phases, from July 15 to September 23, will cover the outbound carriageway from the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

To mitigate congestion and ease movement, the government advised motorists to use designated alternative routes.

For the inbound closure:

Motorists heading to Oshodi or Victoria Island through Oworonshoki will be diverted about 50 metres before the work zone and returned to their original lane 50 metres after.

Travellers from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading to the Island are advised to use Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road, then proceed through Anthony to Oshodi.

Motorists can also link Anthony (via Town Planning Way) to Gbagada, continuing through the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

From Mowe and environs, drivers are encouraged to access the Island via Funsho Williams Avenue and Eko Bridge.

From Ikeja, commuters should use Maryland to Funsho Williams Avenue, then proceed to Eko Bridge/Outer Marina.

For the outbound closure:

Traffic from Victoria Island to Alapere/Ketu/Ikorodu is advised to use Eko Bridge, then Funsho Williams Avenue and Ikorodu Road to reach their destinations.

Those heading to Mowe and surrounding areas should also use Funsho Williams Avenue inwards Ikorodu Road, linking the Abiola Garden Ramp to continue their journeys.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured residents that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to key areas to control traffic and minimise disruption throughout the duration of the project.

More insights

The emergency repairs will focus on the bridge’s expansion joints, with oversight by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure through its Office of Infrastructure.

Officials noted that the partial closure and phased implementation are part of a broader traffic management strategy to ensure safety and reduce long-term structural risks to the bridge.

Motorists are urged to comply with traffic signage and diversions and to factor additional travel time into their daily commutes.

The government also appealed for patience from road users as it undertakes what it described as a necessary intervention to preserve a critical link in the state’s road network.