Nigeria is sitting on a $20 billion annual opportunity disguised as a healthcare crisis.

More than 20 million citizens are over 60, a number set to double by 2050, yet fewer than 200 certified geriatricians serve this population.

Typically, with one doctor for every 100,000 seniors, it paints a scary picture.

For families abroad, the maths is even more personal: emergency calls followed by panic transfers. A stroke in Lagos becomes a N2 million / £1000 bill in London. A diabetes complication in Abuja triggers a frantic wire transfer from Toronto. Reactive healthcare is expensive healthcare.

Nigerian health tech startup GeroCare has spotted the opportunity: convert unpredictable crisis spending into predictable subscription revenue while actually improving outcomes.

Prevention vs. Crisis

A single emergency admission to a private hospital in Lagos can cost N300,000 to N1 million. Multiply that by 20 million seniors living with largely preventable conditions, and the crisis spending runs into billions.

Gerocare’s subscription model flips this. For N25,000 monthly, seniors receive home visits, vitals checks, and prescription management. A Doctor on Demand option at N35,000 offers 24-hour access, while annual HMO plans up to N770,000 cover chronic disease management and hospital admissions. Even at the premium tier, the cost is lower than two emergency hospital stays.

Families pay less, parents stay healthier, and spending becomes predictable.

Infrastructure as Strategy

Gerocare isn’t just building a healthcare service; they’re constructing Nigeria’s geriatric care infrastructure. This infrastructure becomes increasingly valuable as the country’s demographic transition accelerates.

Since launch, Gerocare has built:

30,000+ active subscribers

750 doctors across 54 cities

1,000+ partner labs and pharmacies

Active operations in 36 states and the FCT

This is more than customer acquisition. It is an adaptive infrastructure in a country where delivery is fragmented and access is inconsistent. The network itself becomes a barrier to entry for competitors.

Remittances as Fuel

Diaspora Nigerians remit over $20 billion annually, with healthcare one of the most common expenses. Today, that money flows in after emergencies. Gerocare wants to channel it before emergencies happen, helping Nigerians in diaspora save critical funds and enjoy happier times with their family back home.

Current state: Crisis-driven, reactionary spending on healthcare

Gerocare model: Proactive subscriptions preventing emergencies

Impact: Smooth, recurring revenue instead of lumpy, unpredictable costs

The market potential is huge. At just 2 percent penetration of Nigeria’s senior population, Gerocare would serve 400,000 subscribers, generating N120 billion annually, or about $150 million. A 5 percent share of diaspora healthcare remittances could create a billion-dollar revenue stream.

A Defensible Competitive Advantage

Gerocare’s early-mover advantage rests on:

Network effects: More doctors attract more patients, which justifies wider coverage.

Data: Continuous monitoring of 30,000 patients builds a valuable geriatric health database.

Regulatory compliance: Operating in 54 cities gives it a head start navigating complex rules.

Trust capital: Healthcare runs on trust, and Gerocare’s testimonials create loyalty that outpaces pure economics.

Bottom Line: Shifting from Crisis to Capital

Gerocare is converting one of Nigeria’s most expensive healthcare problems into one of its most predictable revenue opportunities. By transforming emergency remittance spending into subscriptions, it improves health outcomes while building a scalable business.

The question is not whether Nigeria’s elderly population will grow. It will. The question is whether Gerocare can scale fast enough to become the infrastructure that serves them.