The Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Umo Eno, has expanded the state’s 2025 budget estimate to N1.65 trillion from the initial N955 billion earlier appropriated.

The approval follows “emerging expenditures” across the state, according to a statement issued by Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Commissioner for Information, Akwa Ibom State, on September 12, 2025.

The council met on Friday at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo, to realign priorities and provide for emerging expenditures in government projects and programmes.

Approvals

According to the statement, the Council considered “a memorandum from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for a 2025 Supplementary Budget Estimate” and subsequently “approved an augmentation to the sum of N695 billion.”

“With this approval, the total budget size for 2025 now stands at N1.65 trillion, comprising N125,664,328,180 for Recurrent Expenditure and N569,335,671,820 for Capital Expenditure, incorporated into the original appropriation of N955 billion,” the statement partly reads.

The Council also approved the amendment of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), raising it from N980 billion to N1.7 trillion, adding that it aligns with the Fiscal Responsibility Law of Akwa Ibom State.

Providing details of the supplementary budget, the Council stressed it is expected to provide for “the implementation of the new minimum wage and personnel emoluments, allowances for NYSC members serving in the State and Akwa Ibom NYSC members serving outside the State, emergency flood and erosion control, completion of ongoing projects affected by inflation, construction of new infrastructure across the State, purchase of Ibom CNG Mass Transit buses, funding for newly created Ministries of Sports, Digital Economy, Humanitarian Services and the Bureau of Rural Development and Cooperatives, the Tree Crop Revolution programme, construction of new housing estates, renovation of the House of Assembly complex, capital provisions for the acquisition of new aircraft, and the development of the ARISE Shopping City.”

Additionally, the Council undertook a comprehensive review of the State’s healthcare development roadmap as the Governor declared a State of Emergency in the Health Sector to accelerate reforms and deliver efficient healthcare services.

Key directives under this emergency regime, according to the statement, include further upgrades of medical facilities across the State, reopening of the recruitment portal, and engagement of 2,000 healthcare workers, “with the VIN requirement waived for applicants.”

The Council directed the upgrading of health training institutions, enrollment and training of health professionals, including the engagement of retired but willing medical personnel on a contract basis.

The Governor charged council members to demonstrate greater commitment and drive towards the full realization of the ARISE Agenda for the overall development of the State.

Backstory

Nairametrics previously reported that Governor Umo Eno had, in December 2024, officially signed the N955 billion Appropriation Bill for 2025 into law, representing a 3% increase from the revised N923.412 billion budget for 2024.

The budget, referred to as the Budget of Consolidation and Expansion, earmarked N655 billion for capital expenditure and N300 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Governor Eno had praised the House of Assembly for its swift action in passing the budget, noting the vital synergy between the executive and legislative branches.