In a captivating episode of The Coffee Table with Ugodre, Lenin Ugoji, the CEO of C&I Leasing, shared valuable insights into the logistics sector and the growing importance of leasing in Nigeria’s economy. Addressing challenges faced by the industry, particularly the impact of exchange rate volatility, Ugoji highlighted how these fluctuations have forced businesses to adopt innovative strategies, such as increasing operational efficiency and focusing on maintaining existing assets.

The conversation also explored the shift toward alternative energy sources in the fleet industry, including the testing of electric vehicles (EVs) in Ghana and compressed natural gas (CNG) in Nigeria. These innovations are aimed at reducing operating costs, a key concern in the face of rising fuel prices. The CEO emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between new technologies and traditional solutions, ensuring that the industry remains resilient in the face of economic challenges.

The episode further touched on C&I Leasing’s ongoing expansion efforts and the growing demand for skilled personnel, fueled by the ongoing “Japa” trend in Nigeria. As the company explores new markets and embraces local content development, the future looks promising for both the company and the wider logistics industry.

