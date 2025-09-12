In the exciting return of Drinks and Mics, the crew, Ugodre, Arnold, and Tunji Andrews, kick off season two with an engaging discussion on some of the most pressing topics in Nigeria’s financial landscape. Hosted by Audrey, the episode features insightful commentary from industry heavyweight Samson Esemuede, MD/CIO of ZRosk.

This episode explores the ongoing fluctuations of the Naira and their implications for Nigeria’s economy. The conversation also covers the recent buzz surrounding bank mergers and AIG’s strategy with Access Bank. The guest panelists offer their unique perspectives, tackling key questions like: Is the Naira’s strength sustainable, or are we headed towards another devaluation? How are bank mergers reshaping Nigeria’s banking sector?

Samson Esemuede brings a wealth of experience to the discussion, especially in examining the challenges and opportunities arising from the current banking environment.

Watch the full episode on Nairametrics TV on YouTube for a comprehensive analysis of these vital economic topics and more.