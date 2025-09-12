Bethia Idoko, a passionate traveler, has visited 99 countries despite the challenges posed by her Nigerian passport. On The Coffee Table with Ugodre, Bethia opens up about her journey from real estate to travelpreneur, discussing how her curiosity for the world beyond Nigeria led her to explore diverse cultures and destinations. She reveals the realities of traveling with a Nigerian passport, the difficulties of securing visas, and how she turned her love for travel into a thriving business through her company, Explore with Bethia.

In an inspiring conversation, Bethia emphasizes that travel is not just about leisure—it’s about discovering opportunities, breaking barriers, and understanding the world better. She also highlights Nigeria’s untapped tourism potential, stressing that with better PR, the country could attract more visitors and businesses.

Want to learn how Bethia has made travel her career? Watch the full conversation on Nairametrics TV’s The Coffee Table.