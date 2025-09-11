Retirement should be a season of rest, freedom, and enjoying the rewards of decades of hard work, provided you prepare for it.

You have to earn that comfort, especially by making the right financial decisions early on.

This has become even more critical given Nigeria’s persistent inflation. For retirees and would-be retirees, one thing to note is that your investments must outpace inflation, or else your savings will gradually lose value.

This challenge becomes particularly tough, especially for Nigerians outside the formal pension scheme.

But even those within the Pension Reform Act (2014) often find that their accumulated savings in a Retirement Savings Account (RSA), managed by a Pension Fund Administrator, may not be enough to maintain the standard of living they enjoyed while working.

A reality check

Take an example:

A retiree with N20 million in an RSA at age 65 may receive around N160,000–N180,000 monthly under Programmed Withdrawal, or about N150,000–N170,000 under a Life Annuity with a 10-year guarantee.

In daily terms, that’s roughly N5,000–N6,000, barely enough given today’s high cost of food, healthcare, and utilities.

The bigger problem is that very few workers even accumulate up to N20 million.

An average employee earning N100,000–N250,000 monthly may only save N7–N15 million after 25–30 years of contributions. That translates to a retirement payout of just N50,000–N120,000 per month.

Clearly, relying on pension savings alone won’t cut it off. Outside your RSA, you need to invest wisely to retire smartly. The priority is clear: your returns must outpace inflation.

Why dividend stocks matter

This is where the challenge lies. Traditional risk-free assets like treasury bills and bonds often deliver returns below inflation. That makes it necessary to consider asset classes that can consistently outperform inflation.

Equities have historically been proven to deliver higher returns than inflation. But for retirement planning, the smarter approach is to focus on dividend-paying stocks. These offer a double benefit: steady dividend income plus potential capital appreciation.

On the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), more than 30 companies have consistently paid dividends for at least seven years.

Many have also rewarded investors with strong share price gains. For example, in 2024, over 17 dividend-paying companies posted year-to-date share price increases above 40%, far outpacing inflation.

By August 2025, nearly 98 stocks had delivered returns above the inflation rate, and over 20 of them had maintained consistent dividend payouts for at least five years.

These cut across banking giants like Zenith Bank, GTCO, and UBA, to industrial and agro-allied players such as Okomu Oil, Presco, Beta Glass, etc.

Quality over quantity

While the list of dividend-paying companies looks attractive, not every dividend stock is ideal for retirement investing. The key is to focus on quality and sustainability.

A high dividend yield today means little if the company cannot maintain or grow it in the future.

That’s why investors must carefully evaluate factors such as free cash flow, dividend payout ratio, earnings stability, and long-term growth prospects.

These considerations help separate the stocks that can truly support a retiree’s income from those that may struggle when economic conditions tighten.

Companies to watch

Take Dangote Cement, for instance. Over the past five years, it generated an average of about N1.99 trillion in free cash flow and N1.98 trillion in total earnings, with profits growing at 13% annually.

That explains why it can afford hefty payouts, like the N30 per share distributed in 2023 and 2024, one of the highest on the NGX.

The banks remain another dividend stronghold, thanks to their earnings power. Over the past five years, for example:

Zenith Bank generated about N2.4 trillion in profits, growing at 35% annually.

UBA grew even faster, recording N1.77 trillion in profits with a 48% CAGR.

Fidelity Bank stood out with a remarkable 59.8% growth rate, outpacing many of its peers.

GTCO posted N2.1 trillion in profits, growing at 38%.

Access Holdings recorded N1.68 trillion, growing at 43%.

These banks combine large profits with strong capital positions, giving them the ability to sustain dividends over time.

Then there’s Seplat Energy, one of the few Nigerian companies that pays quarterly dividends. Its profits have grown at 35% annually, and since much of its revenue is dollar-based, it provides a natural hedge against Naira’s depreciation.

In agriculture, companies like Okomu Oil and Presco have built reputations for generating steady cash flows, which support consistent dividend payouts. They also offer valuable diversification beyond banking and cement.

In addition, consider Beta Glass a quieter but increasingly attractive player. Over the last five years, it accumulated about N34 billion in profits and generated an average of N13.4 billion in free cash flow. Its stock rallied strongly in 2025, making it attractive for both income and growth.

Overall, these are just a few examples of companies that tick the right boxes for retirement investing. Of course, they’re not the only ones. The key is to do your homework: look for strong free cash flow, consistent profit growth, and a proven dividend history.

By following these principles, you can build a dividend portfolio that not only preserves your wealth but also provides reliable income to support your lifestyle throughout retirement.