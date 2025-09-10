The Lagos State Government has announced plans to demolish shanties built directly under high-tension power lines in Makoko, Yaba, citing urgent safety concerns for residents of the densely populated waterfront community.

The move follows recent demolitions at the Oworonshoki end of the Third Mainland Bridge, where the state removed dilapidated and unsafe structures.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the state government on Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban and Regional Planning, Arc. Gbolahan Oki said several meetings had been held with residents and community leaders, warning them of the dangers, but many ignored repeated appeals to vacate.

“Lagos State government is set to remove illegal structures built under high tension cables in the Makoko community, Yaba. The move comes after the state, through the Office of Urban and Regional Planning, removed dilapidated buildings and shanties at the Oworonshoki end of the third mainland bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area,” the statement read in part.

It further quoted Oki as saying, “As a government, we don’t just start removing buildings; we are working with their community leaders in clearing illegal structures under high-tension power lines in the Makoko community.”

Oki explained that the government must act to prevent potential disasters, stressing that lives would be at risk if power cables failed. He added that investigations linked some traffic robberies on the Third Mainland Bridge to people living in the shanties who used the area as cover.

What you should know

The planned enforcement in Makoko mirrors similar drives across Lagos, aimed at clearing unsafe and illegal structures that violate planning regulations.

Under the State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, it is prohibited to construct buildings beneath overhead power lines, with clear setback distances mandated depending on the voltage of the cables.

For 0.415KV kV and 11KV lines, a minimum setback of 6 metres must be maintained from the center line of the overhead conductors.

For 33KV lines, the required distance is 10 metres.

For 132KV lines, it rises to 20 metres.

For 330KV lines, the distance extends to 30 metres.

In the case of a power substation, buildings must be at least 12 metres from the boundary.

These rules are designed to safeguard lives, reduce risks of electrocution and fire outbreaks, and promote orderly urban development across the state.