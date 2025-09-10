The naira took advantage of the situation in the European Union as it strengthened against the Euro amid the ongoing socio-economic crisis in France.

The euro/naira exchange rate rose to N1,765/€ in the official market on Tuesday.

The pair traded at N1,775/€ at the Nigerian official market last week.

Market activity indicated that the naira bulls maintained pressure, causing the EUR/NGN exchange rate to moderate significantly.

France’s political drama weighs on European Currency

France’s second-largest economy was plunged into a political deadlock when Prime Minister François Bayrou was overthrown after just nine months in office.

Things could quickly change if the political unrest intensifies, although President Macron’s prompt replacement search has prevented a major impact on the Euro.

Sébastien Lecornu, France’s new prime minister, is expected to take office today.

Nationwide protests known as “Block Everything” caused disruptions in public services, schools, and transportation in France.

Lecornu, 39, was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron late Tuesday following François Bayrou’s resignation after his defeat in a parliamentary vote of confidence.

Lecornu wrote on X in his first post-appointment statement that Macron had asked him to form a government with “a clear direction: the defence of our independence and power, serving the French people and maintaining political and institutional stability for the unity of the country.”

Lecornu, Macron’s close ally and defense minister since 2022, must control a national budget in a divided parliament. France must approve its 2026 budget by December 31.

Only Greece and Italy in the European Union have higher debt-to-GDP ratios than France. Paris also has the largest budget deficit among the 27 EU member states, with a deficit ranging from 5.8 percent this year.

France may see its credit rating downgraded following Bayrou’s fall, even though a full-blown crisis still seems unlikely given its nearly balanced current account.

France currently spends €67 billion a year on interest alone. Additionally, it faces pressure because it agreed to gradually lower its deficit in line with EU regulations.

Investors also worry about tensions between Russia and Poland, and traders are hesitant to make directional bets before US inflation data is released. Reports that Poland shot down allegedly Russian drones near its Belarusian border have raised concerns about the conflict in Ukraine spreading. Fears of increasing tensions between Russia and NATO members are likely to decrease investors’ risk appetite and impact the euro (EUR), although the event’s effect has been limited so far.

U.S dollar bounces as investors await key economic data

The EUR/USD tested levels below 1.17 after reversing from multi-week highs near 1.1780 on Monday.

The greenback remained stable on Wednesday as investors prepared for this week’s key inflation reports, which may provide insight into the magnitude and scope of the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate cuts, expected to occur in the future.

There is still uncertainty for investors regarding the size of the cut, whether it will be 25 basis points or 50 basis points, after last week’s weak jobs report confirmed expectations that the Fed will lower borrowing costs at its policy meeting on September 16–17. This choice will be heavily influenced by how tariffs affect prices in the largest economy.

The U.S consumer price inflation report is scheduled for release on Thursday, after the producer price index on Wednesday.

Only a 50-basis-point cut with a 5% chance is priced into the markets, and they are already fully pricing in a 25-basis-point cut next week. A total easing of 66 basis points is what they expect this year.

The dollar index is expected to fall by roughly 10% by 2025 since America’s unpredictable trade policies and rate-cutting expectations have restricted the dollar’s upside.

Additionally, investors responded coolly to a court decision that temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook; the US Supreme Court is expected to decide this case.

The markets watch this historic court case, which may challenge the central bank’s long-standing independence. Poland used its NATO and domestic air defenses to shoot down drones when Russia attacked western Ukraine, bringing geopolitics back into the spotlight.

The focus will now turn to Thursday’s consumer price inflation data and US producer price inflation data for additional hints regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. Prices remained extremely volatile, with gold hitting $3,700 per troy ounce for the first time on international markets and silver surpassing $42 per troy ounce for the first time in 14 years.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday. The focus will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde’s press conference to assess whether the central bank has reached its terminal rate or if further monetary easing is possible.

Lagarde will need to choose her words carefully this Thursday since markets still favor France. She must avoid suggesting that the ECB might finally bail out an unrepentant fiscal sinner or making statements that could cause instability.