The UK Government has announced a £19 million funding commitment to develop climate-resilient health and education facilities in Nigeria, aimed at protecting essential services from the growing impacts of climate change.

According to statements by UNICEF on Tuesday, 84 climate-resilient schools and healthcare facilities were jointly inaugurated under the Climate Resilient Infrastructure for Basic Services (CRIBS) initiative by the UK Government, UNICEF, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the Governments of Kano and Jigawa States.

CRIBS is a pioneering and innovative programme that is piloting a new approach to protect essential health and education services from the growing threats of climate change.

Nigeria ranks second globally in climate-related risks to children, with millions affected annually by floods, droughts, and extreme heat.

In response, the CRIBS approach has been developed to assess and strengthen 84 facilities, 39 primary healthcare centres and 45 schools in Kano and Jigawa through targeted climate adaptation measures.

A milestone for climate-resilient infrastructure

The inauguration of these model facilities marks a significant milestone in demonstrating scalable, community-owned solutions to climate vulnerability that can be adopted by the Federal and state governments.

The events showcased how climate-resilient infrastructure can protect essential health and education services, which save lives and support children’s education.

Cynthia Rowe, Development Director Nigeria, British High Commission, Abuja, said the UK Government is proud to support the Government of Nigeria through this £19m commitment to the CRIBS programme.

“This work has been developed through a partnership of organisations and experts, including the Federal Government of Nigeria, the UK Government, UNICEF, World Bank, World Health Organisation, Sextant Foundation, JigSaw, Fab Inc, Crown Agent and UK Lafiya Programme.

“CRIBS demonstrates how climate-resilient infrastructure can improve access to basic services for vulnerable populations. We hope this model inspires broader replication across Nigeria,” she said.

Also speaking, Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, said the initiative is a testament to what strong partnerships can achieve.

“By investing in climate-smart infrastructure, we are not only protecting services but also empowering communities to safeguard their children’s future.

CRIBS is a model for how we can build resilience where it matters most, at the frontline of service delivery,” Saeed added.

The inauguration aligns with national and state priorities in climate action, health, and education, and reflects the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to mitigate climate risks and improve service delivery.

What You Should Know

CRIBS was launched in April 2024 and is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The programme was developed through a collaborative partnership involving the Nigerian Government, international organisations, and climate and infrastructure experts.

UNICEF has served as the main implementing partner for the initiative.

CRIBS is a comprehensive and systematic approach to developing affordable, high-impact, and scalable models of climate-resilient infrastructure for basic services, with a focus on vulnerable communities.

Following its successful implementation in Kano and Jigawa States, the initiative has been expanded to Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, and Katsina States.

Backstory

Nairametrics recently reported that the United Kingdom announced a $7.5 million debt investment to boost agricultural productivity and climate resilience among smallholder farmers in Northern Nigeria.

The funding, channelled through British International Investment (BII) to agritech enterprise Babban Gona, is projected to benefit up to 140,000 farmers by 2029.

The initiative is designed to address key structural challenges faced by small-scale farmers, such as limited access to finance, agricultural inputs, training, and markets, while also mitigating climate-related risks, including flooding and drought, that continue to threaten food production and income stability in the region.