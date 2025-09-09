The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has vowed to press ahead with its nationwide strike following the breakdown of a conciliation meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, to resolve the dispute between the union and the Dangote refinery.

The meeting, which was held on Monday, ended in deadlock as both parties failed to reach common ground on the issue of unionisation of tanker drivers working at the refinery.

NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, who spoke on Arise News Television on Tuesday, said the union had no choice but to press on with industrial action after Dangote’s management rejected recognised oil and gas unions and allegedly claimed to have a separate association for its workers.

Akporeha stated that the representative of the Dangote refinery, Sayyu Dantata, walked out of the meeting.

“The strike is still on. We started yesterday. As it is, we are still open to dialogue. Discussions are also going on. But the strike is still on. We started the strike yesterday. Now, we have been told that we should slow down on the strike.

“We thought that yesterday’s meeting would just be a one-day affair, and we’d all go back. But what we saw yesterday should tell Nigerians that we are in for a dictator investor, and we must stand up against that. So, the strike continues anyway. But I’m hopeful that a good reason will prevail and the issue will be resolved as quickly as possible,” he said.

NUPENG alleges Dangote’s attempt to weaken union

The labour leader alleged that the Dangote refinery created an alternative drivers’ association to weaken NUPENG, describing the move as illegal.

He insisted that the law only recognises existing unions such as NUPENG, PENGASSAN, and others in the oil and gas sector.

While clarifying that strike action was a legitimate industrial tool, Akporeha stressed that dialogue remained open.

“Strikes are part of industrial relations. But under my leadership, it has never been the first option. We are still engaging, but no employer has the right to enslave workers,” he said.

He dismissed allegations that NUPENG was attempting to sabotage the refinery or frustrate local production.

“Everybody wants Dangote to succeed, including NUPENG. But he must play by the rules. Nigeria cannot afford investors who act like dictators or slave drivers,” he said.

Akporeha urged Nigerians to support the union’s stance, describing the struggle as a fight to protect workers’ dignity and secure democratic workplaces.

What you should know

On Sunday, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) directed fuel stations under its auspices to suspend lifting and dispensing of petroleum products with effect from Tuesday.

The planned action by PETROAN coincides with the proposed strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over its dispute with Dangote Refinery and job security for its members.