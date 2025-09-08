The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading session on 8th September in positive territory, rising by 414.7 points to settle at 139,394.8.

This represents a 0.30% gain from Friday’s close of 138,980.1, despite slower market activity.

Daily trading volume dipped to 947.8 million shares from 1.8 billion shares exchanged the previous day, yet it remained a solid turnout.

Market capitalization mirrored the bullish trend, climbing to N88.1 trillion across 36,036 deals, up from N87.9 trillion in the prior session.

On the gainers’ chart, University Press (UPL) and PZ Cussons Nigeria (PZ) led the pack, each hitting their daily limit with a 10% gain.

Conversely, Nigerian Enamelware (ENAMELWA), Industrial and Medical Gases Plc (IMG), Union Dicon Salt Plc (UNIONDICON), and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc (THOMASWY) all declined by 10% apiece.

In terms of trading activity, FCMB Group (FCMB) and Universal Insurance (UNIVINSURE) were the most traded stocks of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 139,394.75

Previous ASI: 138,980.0

Day Change: +0.30%

Year-to-Date Performance: +35.43%.

Volume Traded: 947 million shares

Market Cap: N88.1 trillion

Top 5 gainers

UPL: Up 10.00% to N5.50

PZ: Up 10.00% to N35.20

ELLAHLAKES: Up 9.94% to N14.27

LEGENDINT: Up 9.90% to N5.44

NCR: Up 9.84% to N13.95

Top 5 losers

ENAMELWA: Down 10.00% to N35.10

IMG: Down 10.00% to N33.30

UNIONDICON: Down 10.00% to N10.80

THOMASWY: Down 10.00% to N2.70

ACADEMY: Down 9.95% to N8.60

Trading volume

Daily trading volume dropped to 947.8 million shares, down from 1.8 billion shares exchanged the previous day.

FCMB led with 460.9 million shares, followed by UNIVINSURE with 42.2 million.

ROYALEX ranked third with 35.2 million shares, while ZENITHBANK and FIRSTHOLDCO completed the top five with 26.7 million and 25.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, FCMB dominated with trades worth N4.7 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed with N1.7 billion, while GTCO posted N1.6 billion.

DANGSUGAR recorded N1.4 billion, and NESTLE closed the list with N930.1 million.

FUGAZ performance

Among FUGAZ stocks, ZENITHBANK gained 1.31%, while GTCO and UBA closed flat.

On the flip side, FIRSTHOLDCO lost 5.57%, while ACCESSCORP slipped 0.77%.

Market outlook

Despite the rebound, the All-Share Index remains in a pullback phase. However, if bullish momentum continues, particularly among large-cap stocks, the market could extend its gains in the coming sessions.