Nigeria and other African countries are losing an estimated $12.7 billion every year due to disaster-related damage to infrastructure and buildings.

This is according to a new report released by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) titled Infrastructure Resilience in Africa.

The report reveals that floods account for nearly 70% of these losses, followed by earthquakes at 28%. With climate change accelerating, projected losses could surge by 27%, adding $2.4 billion annually to the burden.

“The risks are not evenly spread. Eastern Africa faces the highest exposure, with estimated annual losses of $5.5 billion, 43% of the continent’s total, followed by Southern and Northern Africa, each at $2.3 billion,” the report noted.

The Director General of CDRI, Amit Prothi, said, “Africa stands at a pivotal moment, with much of its future infrastructure yet to be built. By integrating resilience now, governments and partners can avoid costly disruptions and protect millions of lives and livelihoods.”

“Resilience dividends go beyond avoided losses. They foster investor confidence, business continuity, and household security,” said Lead Author of GIR2, Ede Ijjasz-Vasquez. “Africa’s development trajectory hinges on making resilience a central investment priority.”

The report notes that African governments are currently responsible for 80% of adaptation financing, with 26% coming from national budgets and 54% from loans; however, the magnitude of the challenge requires stronger global cooperation and innovative funding approaches.

What this means for Nigeria

In Nigeria, recurrent flooding has caused billions of naira in damage. The findings reinforce the need for stronger urban planning, flood control measures, and disaster preparedness systems.

With several Nigerian coastal cities facing rising sea levels, the risks to economic hubs and millions of households are intensifying.

Beyond physical damage, disasters also carry ripple effects—disrupting supply chains, reducing agricultural output, and straining public finances.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu recently approved the release of N16.7 billion for the immediate reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, which was destroyed by flooding in May this year.

Also, in June, President Tinubu approved the release of N2 billion for the immediate reconstruction of homes of people affected by the flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger state.

Reports indicate that over 2,000 houses were affected, forcing many victims to seek shelter with relatives and neighbors as a result of recent floods in Niger state.

In July, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) warned that over 100 major roads, including the Okene- Lokoja-Abuja and Birnin Kebbi Bunza corridors, face severe flood disruption across 28 states and the FCT.