The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has warned that over 100 major roads, including the Okene- Lokoja-Abuja and Birnin Kebbi Bunza corridors, face severe flood disruption across 28 states and the FCT before August 5.

Other economically strategic routes identified include the Ibi Wukari Road, along with key transport infrastructure in Lagos, the FCT, and parts of the Niger Delta region.

The alert, signed by NIHSA’s Director General, Mr. Umar Mohammad, disclosed that at least 739 communities and 162 Local Government Areas are at high risk of flooding during the period.

The warning, reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), aligns with NIHSA’s 2025 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released in April and is based on prevailing hydrological patterns and rainfall forecasts.

NIHSA cautioned that widespread flooding could disrupt the movement of passengers and goods, posing serious risks to trade routes, logistics systems, and food supply chains across affected regions.

“The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued a fresh flood alert for 28 states and the FCT.

“The agency warned of a high risk of flooding in over 739 communities and 162 Local Government Areas between Tuesday and Aug. 5,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “The agency warned of the potential disruption of over 100 major transportation routes, including critical economic corridors.

“Such corridors, it said, included Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Road, Birnin Kebbi-Bunza Road, Ibi-Wukari Road, and key routes within Lagos, FCT, and the Niger Delta.”

NIHSA further stated that the intensity and impact of the flooding would vary across regions, urging vulnerable communities to take early precautions to minimize potential losses.

The agency called on emergency management stakeholders to activate preparedness and response protocols, while advising residents in high-risk areas to implement evacuation plans without delay.

More insights

The flood alert covers a broad geographical spread, with the affected states including Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and the FCT.

NIHSA also warned that low-lying communities could face extensive damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

Farmlands are particularly at risk, heightening concerns about disruptions to food production and overall food security in the months ahead.

The agency urged Nigerians to stay updated through its official Flood Dashboard (www.nihsa.gov.ng) and social media channels, where it shares weekly forecasts, risk maps, and safety advisories.