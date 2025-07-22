President Bola Tinubu has ordered the National Single Window (NSW) Steering Committee to ensure the digital trade platform becomes fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, the directive was delivered on Tuesday during the committee’s fifth meeting at the State House in Abuja, where the President was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila linked the urgency of the NSW project to Nigeria’s broader ambitions of building a $1 trillion economy.

He noted that the recently enacted Tax Reform Acts reflect the administration’s commitment to far-reaching structural reforms, and called on all agencies to double down on efforts to meet key milestones.

“This project is one of Mr. President’s transformative initiatives, and we must stay focused to meet our timelines and deliver the results expected of us,” Gbajabiamila said.

Simplifying import and export

He described the NSW as a centralised, digital platform aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s import and export processes by integrating all relevant agencies onto one portal. The initiative is expected to enhance transparency, cut down trade costs, and improve Nigeria’s global trade reputation.

Also speaking, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said while progress so far has been “encouraging,” there is an urgent need to shift gears from planning to execution.

“This project is complex, but transformational. We must now move from strategy to action,” Edun said, calling for deeper collaboration across all implementing agencies.

Another member of the Committee, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, echoed this sentiment, stressing that the Q1 2026 deadline must be met without fail.

Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, thanked President Tinubu for his consistent backing of the initiative.

He highlighted the project’s recent legislative boost, noting that it is now backed by law.

“When we started last month, this was just a project. It is now enshrined in law. The reward for hard work is more work,” he told fellow committee members, urging them to remain focused.

Tola Fakolade, Director of the National Single Window Project, gave an update on implementation progress, stating that all Q2 2025 milestones have been successfully achieved and customisation of the platform is already underway.

“We are confident of meeting our rollout deadline,” Fakolade assured.

What you should know

The National Single Window, launched in April 2024, is a flagship digital trade facilitation initiative of the Federal Government. It aims to harmonise all trade-related agencies on one portal, enabling importers and exporters to process documentation and clear goods more efficiently.

By reducing port delays, minimising human interference, and eliminating overlapping bureaucratic procedures, the NSW is poised to drive increased investment and support economic diversification.

The steering committee includes representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Trade, the FIRS, and the Nigeria Customs Service.