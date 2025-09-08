LemFi, a leading financial technology platform serving Filipinos and other immigrants across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe, announces its partnership with GCash, the Philippines’ renowned mobile wallet, which has 94 million active customers.

This collaboration will enable Filipinos in North America and Europe (including the United Kingdom) to send money directly to their GCash wallets.

This comes after key achievements by LemFi this year, including a Series B fundraise, the strategic acquisition of a money remittance license in Europe, and, more recently, the acquisition of Pillar, a credit fintech, to expand access to financial services for the broader diaspora community, including Filipinos in diaspora.

GCash is widely regarded as the #1 finance mobile app in the Philippines, with over 94 million registered users worldwide. With expanded offerings in payments, savings, credit, and insurance, GCash has become a vital tool for Filipinos at home and abroad, particularly with the introduction of its GCash Overseas service, which enables users to register using international phone numbers.

This partnership positions LemFi as one of GCash’s official remittance partners in North America & Europe (including the United Kingdom). Users can load GCash wallets through the LemFi app. The integration provides Filipinos in Diaspora with a seamless and low-cost way to support their loved ones, whether paying bills, topping up mobile data, or covering everyday expenses.

“This is more than convenience—it’s connection,” said Paul Albano, GCash International General Manager. “Our kababayans abroad want speed and reliability. This partnership delivers both, while making financial support feel immediate and intentional.”

“As the largest mobile wallet in the Philippines, GCash plays a critical role in the financial lives of Filipinos,” said Patricia Estrella, Community Lead at LemFi. “With this partnership, we’re giving the Filipino diaspora in North America, the United Kingdom, and the EU the tools to take care of their families and feel even closer to home.”

Through the LemFi app, “Customers can deposit funds, converted automatically into their GCash wallet, at zero transfer fees, competitive exchange rates, no minimum transfer limits, and delivery in minutes”, added Raymund Abog, LemFi’s Head of Growth for South East Asia. “For millions of Filipinos using GCash, this partnership represents convenience, connection and a commitment to serve Filipinos wherever they are.”

Philip Daniel, LemFi’s Head of Global Expansion and Growth, emphasised the broader vision: “Our mission is to make international payments easier, quicker, and more inclusive. This partnership with GCash is a milestone for us, especially in connecting global Filipinos to trusted financial tools they already use. We are proud to support communities like those in North America, the UK, the EU, and soon, even more countries across the globe.”

This announcement was made at a community brunch in Toronto, hosted by LemFi and GCash. The event brought together 50 key Filipino community leaders, including organisers behind major cultural festivals, professionals across healthcare and finance, and long-time remitters.

As LemFi grows globally, its mission remains clear: To improve the financial life of the next generation of immigrants. This partnership is a significant step in delivering on that promise for the Filipino diaspora.

To learn more about LemFi and their work, please visit www.lemfi.com. For enquiries, contact legal@lemfi.com.