Cardtonic has demonstrated a robust commitment to sustainability and community empowerment across Nigeria through its “Upskill Program and #CTGivesBack Outreach” initiatives, with more than 40 events held since the launch of these programs in 2022.

The company’s approach integrates direct support to marginalized groups and strategic investment in the nation’s technological capacity, reinforcing long-term impact and social equity.

Upskill with Cardtonic: Empowering Nigeria’s Future Tech Leaders

Launched in 2022, the Upskill Program aims to bridge the digital divide by equipping promising Nigerian tech professionals with essential tools and resources. The program focuses on sustainability, and this is evident in its annual delivery of high-value tech assets, such as MacBook laptops, as well as its role in connecting participants with tech career opportunities.

2022 (Upskill 1.0): Fifteen beneficiaries received MacBook Pro laptops after a contest open to young Nigerian tech talent.

Winners include Ilerioluwa Kiiye and others; one recalls, “Winning changed how I access opportunities as a developer. The visibility helped put me in touch with recruiters and peers I never knew before.”

2024 (Upskill 2.0): Twenty MacBook M2 laptops and cash awards to thirteen finalists. Recipients such as Agbonrofo and Becky Nomamiukor shared stories underscoring the program’s transformative effect: “From doubt to MacBook M2, the Upskill Cardtonic program made my dream of professional freelancing feasible.”

2025 (Upskill 3.0): The program expanded, offering 20 MacBook M4 Pro laptops, with the award ceremony pending. Twenty finalists are expected to join the growing cohort of alumni, while cash prizes continue to support runners-up each year.

Beyond hardware, winners are encouraged to join Cardtonic’s wider tech community for visibility and possible career advancement.

#CTGivesBack: Fulfilling Immediate Needs and Promoting Social Inclusion

School Feeding and Community Nutrition

Cardtonic’s outreach began in 2025 by partnering with Lagos Food Bank Initiative to deliver school meals at Papa Ashaffa Community School. The program reached 313 students ranging from nursery to senior secondary levels (Nursery to SS3). The initiative strengthens education by ensuring access to nutrition for children in underserved areas.

Orphanage Supplies and Welfare

On March 1, Cardtonic provided comprehensive support to Little Saints Orphanage and Heritage Homes:

Items : Groceries (Coco Pops, spaghetti, Cowbell Milk), toiletries (soap, sanitary pads), and stationery (notebooks, pens, crayons).

Groceries (Coco Pops, spaghetti, Cowbell Milk), toiletries (soap, sanitary pads), and stationery (notebooks, pens, crayons). These supplies contributed to sustaining healthy living and learning environments for vulnerable children.

Advancing Women’s Health and Empowerment

For International Women’s Day on March 21, Cardtonic helped 100 schoolgirls at Makoko Waterfront, Lagos, with mentorship, sanitary towels, and personal care items. The program’s theme, focused on self-confidence and well-being, brought together mentors for interactive sessions, amplifying adolescent support.

Supporting Community Workers: LAWMA Road Sweepers Initiative

On March 25, Cardtonic supplied 100 Lagos State Waste Management Authority’s Road sweepers with new work overalls and Ramadan food boxes, underscoring its commitment to the plight of essential workers. Notable beneficiaries participated in the initiative, which addressed both their occupational safety and holistically met nutritional needs during Ramadan.

Outreach to Disabled and Marginalized Families

April saw outreach to 100 families at Bethesda Home & School for the Blind, where basic food provisions and household support were distributed. The initiative was tailored to meet the distinct needs of visually impaired children and their households.

Firefighters’ Recognition and Support

Marking International Firefighters Day on May 9, Cardtonic honored Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service personnel by providing tangible recognition and support. Beneficiaries included individual firefighters, acknowledged for their invaluable public service.

Health-Focused Outreach: Sickle Cell Support

On June 19, Cardtonic organized a World Sickle Cell Day event at National Sickle Cell Centre, Lagos. The initiative reached numerous participants affected by sickle cell disease, offering basic health and care packages plus advocacy for better medical access.

Maternal and Newborn Aid at Eti-Osa Centre

Cardtonic’s July 25 outreach featured gifts for mothers and expectant women at Eti-Osa Maternal & Child Centre, Ajah. Two mothers in urgent need received curated newborn packs, while 50 additional beneficiaries obtained essential baby care items (diapers, bottles, blankets, towels).

AI and Digital Marketing Training for Youth

On August 21, a three-day intensive virtual training on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Marketing was held for 150 NYSC Corps members. Top performers—Becky Nomamiukor, Godwin Chukwuka, and Ruth Uzoch Ugwumba- were recognized with branded gifts, while all participants received certifications and items that support future employability.

Differentiating Upskill and Outreach: Bridging Systemic Long-Term Change and Direct Relief

While the Upskill Program is an annual contest focused on tech empowerment, visibility, and sustainable career progression, the Outreach Program is a monthly initiative targeting the immediate needs of vulnerable populations, including children, mothers, public workers, and underserved communities. This distinction underscores Cardtonic’s multipronged sustainability strategy to address both structural barriers and urgent material deprivation across Nigeria.

Summary Table: Snapshot of Key Programs and Beneficiaries

Cardtonic’s combined focus on technology training and direct community assistance underpins its sustainable and measurable social impact, blending long-term skills development with immediate support for those in need.