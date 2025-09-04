In a significant move set to transform Africa’s healthcare landscape, a delegation from Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, Fidson Healthcare Plc, has announced a deepened strategic alliance with Japanese firm, Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The announcement, made during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) – a premier platform fostering stronger ties between Japan and Africa countries, signals a new and promising chapter in the collaboration.

Led by the Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Abiola Adebayo, the delegation – which also included Fidson’s Finance Director, Imokha Ayebae and Business Development and Marketing Director, Oshoke Ayebae – disclosed that the expanded partnership will see Ohara supporting Fidson’s capital raise and providing advice based on insights from the Japanese pharmaceutical industry that will expand the capabilities of Fidson to produce more specialized medicines for the management of diverse disease conditions. This move reflects a strong vote of confidence in the Nigerian pharmaceutical giant and underscores both companies’ long-term commitment to advancing healthcare across Africa.

Addressing journalists during the expo, Mr. Abiola Adebayo expressed his satisfaction with the company’s participation in the event stating that it marks a significant milestone in the history of the Fidson-Ohara relationship: “Putting this strategic alliance on a world stage like TICAD emphasizes the fact that the Fidson-Ohara collaboration has come to stay.” He said.

The foundation of the Fidson-Ohara partnership was first laid in July 2019, following Fidson’s rights issue. The core of this collaboration was the transfer of expertise, and innovation from Ohara, a company specializing in medicines for various critical therapeutic areas, particularly pediatric oncology and generic medicines. The partnership agreement was a direct response to Nigeria’s over-reliance on imported medicines.

Mr. Adebayo stated:

“By leveraging Ohara’s Technical know-how and experience, the partnership has strengthened local production capacity, improved the quality and affordability of medicines, and ultimately reduced the country’s dependence on foreign supplies.”

This deeper strategic commitment by Ohara is expected to accelerate the transfer of more advanced manufacturing processes and research capabilities, enabling Fidson to produce a wider range of high-quality, locally made medicines, including specialized drugs. This enhanced capacity, combined with access to Ohara’s portfolio of innovative drugs, will position Fidson to better meet the growing demand for essential and life-saving medicines in Africa.

“The intention by Ohara to deepen commitment in Fidson is a very welcome idea that will remarkably scale up Fidson’s operations. It will enable Fidson to expand capabilities into areas that are highly critical to Africa’s healthcare needs like API production, and other breakthrough innovations pioneered by Ohara.” – Mr. Adebayo

The announcement at TICAD9 underscores the unwavering commitment of both companies to this strategic partnership. For Ohara, it provides significant expansion across the dynamic African market, while for Fidson, it reinforces its position as the leader in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry, and a force to reckon with In Africa.

In his statement, the President and CEO of Ohara Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dr. Seiji Ohara said;

“Since the beginning of our collaboration, Ohara and Fidson have built a sincere and trusting relationship through numerous meetings and visits. We at Ohara are delighted to have now signed a Memorandum of Understanding based on this trust, allowing us to explore ways to further strengthen our relationship with Fidson. Going forward, we hope to contribute to the realization of two key values— the growth of Fidson’s business and the mission of saving more lives— by maintaining our excellent partnership and connecting them with the latest innovations and technologies.”

The collaboration serves as a powerful model for how international partnerships can drive structural transformation in Africa’s healthcare sector, moving it from a consumption-based model to a production-driven one.