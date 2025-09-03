Every so often, a game appears that doesn’t just seek to entertain but to rewire how we experience storytelling; Mazerance is that rare project. It isn’t pitched as mere gameplay but as an encounter, part puzzle box, part fever dream.

Players navigate an intimate, unnerving world where fluorescent corridors hum and childhood songs echo in reverse.

Mazerance is more than a game, it is a universe designed around puzzles, memory, and identity. This isn’t about speed; it’s about reflection, piecing yourself back together through fragments of memory, sound, and space.

Mazerance is both the name of the game and the company building it. Behind that company, is 5Blooded, the studio crafting every detail from scratch. Their model is as unconventional as their art: no bloated hierarchies, no borrowed templates.

Instead, the team works in “factions,” clusters of specialists guided by experts at their own craft, writers by writers, designers by designers. It’s less a company, more a proving ground for collaboration, where ownership and creativity are non-negotiable.

That ethos now drives Mazerance onto its boldest stage yet Kickstarter; a crowdfunding platform where backers pledge to support projects they believe in. Within 30 days, the studio will unveil a playable prototype, seeking AUD 200,000 to propel the project toward a full release. For a Nigerian-founded, Australian-incorporated studio, the stakes are high and symbolic.

This campaign is more than fundraising; it’s a test of whether global backers believe a world-class title can emerge from overlooked regions like Africa and Australia. If successful, Mazerance could reset the narrative on where great games are born.

At the helm is Elvis, Game Creator and Director, leading design decisions in the company, backed by partners who share his goal. His vision threads literature, cultural storytelling, and design into a cohesive whole, steering the studio with a seriousness rare for a project this young. With his direction, Mazerance isn’t just another indie experiment, it’s a world in motion, inviting players and partners alike to step inside.