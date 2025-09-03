The Federal Government has partnered with Polaris Capital Limited to kickstart the training, certification, and job placement of 100,000 construction artisans across Nigeria.

The agreement, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 2, 2025, marks the launch of a nationwide initiative to bridge skills gaps in the housing and construction sector, as disclosed in a statement on the ministry’s website.

Permanent Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, said the initiative is designed to modernize Nigeria’s construction workforce. He highlighted that the programme would strengthen technical capacity, create sustainable employment for young people and artisans, and promote inclusivity by engaging women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Polaris Capital Limited has today September 2nd, 2025, formalized a strategic partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to kick-start the National Artisan Skills Acquisition Programme (NASAP).

“NASAP is a nationwide intervention programme designed to train, certify, and digitally connect 100,000 artisans in priority construction trades to job opportunities across Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The three-year initiative will be funded through federal budget allocations, private sector investment, and donor contributions. It also includes a digital booking and verification platform that will connect artisans directly to job opportunities while generating revenue to sustain the programme beyond the MoU period.

Polaris Capital Limited’s CEO, Kelvin Vihishima, described the partnership as a vital step toward reducing unemployment and reforming the housing industry. He noted that training and certification would help curb quackery in construction and make skilled manpower available nationwide.

The statement stressed that the pact reflects the Ministry’s commitment to skills development, job creation, and sustainable urban growth, anchored on accountability and long-term economic impact.

The signing ceremony concluded with the official endorsement of the MoU by Dr. Belgore on behalf of the Ministry and Mr. Vihishima on behalf of Polaris Capital Limited.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported in June that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, planned to pilot the National Artisan Skills Acquisition Programme (NASAP) in 2025.

The pilot targeted 3,000 artisans for six months of intensive training across three selected states, covering 10 high-demand construction trades. The initiative is designed to equip Nigerian youth with practical, market-ready skills, improve housing quality, and address the shortage of skilled labour in the construction sector.

NASAP aims to professionalize artisanship, bridge the construction skills gap, and improve building standards nationwide. The programme will roll out in three phases: a 2025 pilot for 3,000 artisans, a nationwide scale-up in 2026, and the creation of Regional Centres of Excellence in 2027.

Trades included in the programme range from bricklaying and masonry, plumbing, electrical installations, carpentry, painting, welding, tiling, POP and screeding, upholstery, to air conditioning and refrigeration.The pilot states and start date were yet to be announced at the time of reporting.