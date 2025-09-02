Wema Bank, through its women’s network, the Wema Women Network, in partnership with Evolve with Edememe, hosted the “Bloom, Lady, Bloom” Workshop on July 30, 2025, a transformative experience designed to help female employees of the Bank reconnect with themselves, overcome imposter syndrome, and nurture confidence to thrive in their lives and careers.

The interactive three-hour Workshop, facilitated by Edememe Oladiji-Wusu – Founder of Evolve with Edememe, Confidence & Visibility Coach, and former KPMG Director – was anchored on the Bloom, Lady, Bloom Workbook, a practical transformation guide developed by Evolve with Edememe.

Through reflective exercises, open conversations, and actionable strategies, participants gained tools to dismantle limiting beliefs and bloom in life. Participants described the Bloom, Lady, Bloom experience as “phenomenal,” “incredible,” “insightful,” and “transformational.”

For Wema Bank, the initiative reaffirms its long-standing commitment to advancing gender equity and supporting women to thrive. A representative of the Wema Women Network remarked:

“Today has been phenomenal! Wema Women Network was established in 2013 to enable Wema Women to thrive in all aspects of human endeavour, particularly their personal lives and professional aspirations.

The ‘Bloom, Lady, Bloom’ Workshop, powered by Evolve with Edememe, helped our women push past their limitations, embrace their strengths, and pursue their aspirations with confidence.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from members of the Wema Women Network across the country.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Edememe Oladiji-Wusu noted:

“Africa’s transformation depends on unlocking the potential of its women. When women step into their full potential, organizations and societies thrive. It was inspiring to see the women of Wema embrace the call to bloom unapologetically, and an honour to walk this journey with them.”

The success of the Bloom, Lady, Bloom Workshop highlights how organisations can empower women by creating intentional spaces that inspire reflection, nurture confidence, and unlock potential.