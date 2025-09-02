President Bola Tinubu has recalled Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Mr Ayo Adewuyi, the Executive Director of News, to continue and complete their three-year tenures.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Dembos, who was first appointed DG of NTA in October 2023, had briefly vacated the position following management changes before being reinstated. His tenure is expected to run until 2026.

Adewuyi, appointed in 2024 as Executive Director of News, will now return to serve out his tenure, which ends in 2027.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency.

“Dembos was appointed DG of the TV network by President Tinubu in October 2023. He will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

"The President similarly directed the recall of Mr Ayo Adewuyi, the Executive Director of News, to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027.Adewuyi was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024," the statement read in part.

The directive effectively reversed earlier appointments made to fill the positions of director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.

By recalling the two senior officials, the Presidency has nullified the fresh appointments announced in their place, restoring the previous leadership structure at the state-owned broadcaster.

Brief profile of Dembos and Adewuyi

The recalled DG of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, was born on August 27, 1960, in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He has built a career spanning more than two decades in the broadcasting sector. Before his elevation as Director-General, he served as Executive Director of Marketing at NTA.

He previously held several leadership positions within the organization, including General Manager of NTA stations in Lokoja and Kano, as well as Zonal Director at NTA Kaduna.

Beyond management roles, Dembos was deeply involved in union activities, rising through the ranks of the Radio Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) to become its National President between 1998 and 2007.