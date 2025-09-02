The Federal Government, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), has announced the allotment of the August 2025 FGN Savings Bonds, totaling N3.3 billion.

According to data published on the DMO’s official website on Tuesday, the bonds were offered between August 4-8, 2025.

According to the DMO, the government raised N573.31 million from the 2-year bond, which matures in August 2027, and N2.74 billion from the 3-year bond due in August 2028.

The subscription attracted a combined 2,166 successful investors, with 892 opting for the 2-year instrument and 1,274 for the 3-year option.

The 2-year bond was allotted at a coupon rate of 14.401%, while the 3-year bond was priced at 15.401%.

Both instruments carry quarterly coupon payment dates on February 13, May 13, August 13, and November 13, beginning from November 2025.

Settlement for the August allotment was scheduled for August 13, 2025.

Lower subscriptions compared to July 2025 auction

The August 2025 allotment is lower than the N4.27 billion recorded in July, according to the DMO.

The DMO data shows that, for the July 2025 allotment, the 2-year bond, due to mature on July 16, 2027, was allotted at a coupon rate of 15.762%, while the 3-year bond, maturing on July 16, 2028, was issued at a 16.762% coupon rate.

The 2-year July 2025 bond received N853.822 million in total allotments, with 1,078 successful subscriptions, while the 3-year bond attracted N3.4 billion, spread across 1,591 successful subscriptions.

What you should know

The bonds were issued at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription requirement of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

The FGN Savings Bond programme, introduced in 2017, was designed to deepen the domestic bond market, promote financial inclusion, and offer retail investors access to secure and low-risk government securities.

The FGN Savings Bond qualifies as an approved investment under the Trustee Investment Act and is also recognised as a government security under both the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA). This makes it eligible for tax exemption by pension funds and other qualified institutional investors.

Furthermore, the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), providing investors with the option to trade them on the secondary market and enhancing overall liquidity. They also qualify as liquid assets for the purpose of computing banks’ liquidity ratios.

Over the years, FGN Savings Bonds have become increasingly popular among Nigerians looking for safe and predictable investment options.