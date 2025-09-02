The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called for strengthened surveillance at Nigerian airports’ private wings, citing them as hotbeds for illicit financial activities.

The Executive Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, made the suggestion to the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo.

Olukoyede urged “the NCAA to strengthen its surveillance of the private wings of airports, which he described as hotbeds for illicit financial activities.”

He stated that the Commission was ready to work closely with the Authority on issues of non-remittance by airlines, illicit financial flows, and fraudulent ticketing systems—a development he maintained was often exploited by foreign airlines.

Alleged Fraudulent Activities Around Airports

According to the statement, the EFCC boss said the Commission was willing to delve more into the aviation sector probe.

He pointed out that the EFCC will designate senior officers to work with the NCAA in finalizing an MoU on joint investigations, intelligence exchange, and compliance monitoring.

“Olukoyede assured the NCAA of EFCC’s support in safeguarding the Nigerian aviation sector from fraud and economic sabotage,” the statement partly reads.

NCAA Seeks EFCC’s Assistance in Tackling Aviation Fraud

On his part, DG, NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, called on the EFCC to strengthen its operations by assisting in tackling economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption peculiar to the aviation industry.

Najomo admitted the prevalence of fraudulent activities in the aviation industry, adding that it posed grave risks to NCAA’s safety oversight and operational transparency.

He stressed that the Authority needed EFCC’s intervention in tackling financial risks that directly affect aviation safety, economic regulation, and investor confidence.

He identified aircraft purchases, leasing arrangements, foreign maintenance contracts, and procurement of safety infrastructures as areas vulnerable to fraud as well as money laundering.

He specifically raised concerns over the non-remittance of the mandatory five percent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Cargo Sales Charge (CSC) by some commercial airlines.

“Non-remittance weakens NCAA’s ability to fund safety oversight and operational efficiency and may require EFCC’s intervention to investigate cases where deliberate withholding, diversion, or misappropriation of these funds is suspected. Some operators deliberately under-report revenues, manipulate ticketing systems, or divert funds, thereby sabotaging the NCAA’s ability to regulate effectively. In such cases, EFCC’s intervention is necessary,” he was quoted as saying.

He accused illegal charter operations of disguising themselves as private flights.

The development, he said, required EFCC’s financial intelligence capabilities in unmasking such fraudulent activities.

Backstory