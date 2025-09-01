The Nigerian All-Share Index closed Monday, September 1, 2025, in the red, shedding 573.31 points or 0.41% to settle at 139,722.19, down from Friday’s close of 140,295.50.

Daily trading volume slowed to 407 million shares, compared to 435 million shares in the previous session.

Market capitalization also reflected the bearish mood, slipping to N88.4 trillion from N89.2 trillion.

On the gainers’ chart, SOVRENINS and SCOA led with advances of 10.00% and 9.83% respectively. On the losers’ side, ELLAHLAKES, ETERNA, and VERITASKAP all declined by 10.00%.

In terms of trading activity, FCMB and ACCESSCORP dominated the session, posting the highest share volume exchanged.

Market summary

Current ASI: 139,722.2

Previous ASI: 140,295.5

Day Change: -0.41%

Year-to-Date Performance: +35.75%

Volume Traded: 407 million shares

Market Cap: N88.4 trillion

Top 5 gainers

SOVRENINS: Up 10.00% to N2.86

SCOA: Up 9.83% to N6.59

CORNEST: Up 7.98% to N6.90

GUINEAINS: Up 7.75% to N1.53

NSLTECH: Up 4.71% to N0.89

Top 5 losers

ELLAHLAKES: Down 10.00% to N12.69

ETERNA: Down 10.00% to N34.20

VERITASKAP: Down 10.00% to N1.89

CHAMS: Down 9.56% to N2.65

CUTIX: Down 7.71% to N3.23

Trading volume

FCMB led the chart with 55.8 million shares, followed by ACCESSCORP with 31.9 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

FIDELITYBK ranked third with 26.1 million shares, while NSLTECH and AIICO rounded out the top five with 22.3 million and 17.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ARADEL dominated with trades worth N5.3 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed with N1.1 billion, while LAFARGE posted N974.9 million.

ACCESSCORP recorded N843 million, and GTCO closed the list with N828 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed outing.

ARADEL gained 0.69%.

On the downside, LAFARGE lost 5.38%, while FIDELITY BANK slipped 1.41%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, performance was largely negative:

UBA lost 2.88%, ZENITH BANK fell 2.42%, ACCESSCORP declined 1.13%, and FIRSTHOLDCO shed 0.62%.

GTCO was the only gainer, inching up 0.05%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is currently undergoing a pullback, which could prove shallow or deepen further depending on how bearish sentiment plays out through the week.

If banking and other large-cap stocks extend their declines in subsequent sessions, the index may slip further.