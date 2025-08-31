Nigeria records an estimated 16,000 suicide deaths annually, yet attempted suicide remains a criminal offence under existing laws.

To address this, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC–Cross River South) has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Suicide Prevention Bill, which seeks to decriminalize attempted suicide and establish a national framework for prevention, mental health support, and crisis response services.

The bill, which scaled its first reading in February, aims to remove punitive provisions against attempted suicide while introducing measures such as helplines, service delivery frameworks, funding, training, and data systems to strengthen nationwide prevention and response mechanisms.

Senator calls for urgent government attention

Ekpenyong, who sponsored the bill, made the pledge in Abuja on Sunday while receiving members of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group, a coalition of psychiatrists, lawyers, civil society organizations, and mental health advocates.

“Depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they are poorly understood and rarely prioritized. Suicide prevention requires government attention, sustained education, and sensitization,” Ekpenyong said.

He assured the coalition of his commitment to push the bill during its second reading, while canvassing the support of his colleagues for a robust debate backed by data and evidence.

According to the World Health Organization, every year, 727,000 people take their own lives, and many more people make suicide attempts, and suicide is the third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds.

Experts highlight barriers to help-seeking

Speaking during the visit, Prof. Sheikh, convener of the coalition, Continental Representative for LifeLine International, and former President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, said the law criminalizing attempted suicide has become a major barrier to help-seeking in the country.

“When you criminalize attempted suicide, you stigmatize people who are already vulnerable. Nigeria records about 16,000 suicide deaths annually, and that is a conservative figure because many cases go unreported.

“Most of the victims are young people, between the ages of 15 and 29. This is a crisis that must be urgently addressed,” Sheikh stated.

He explained that the proposed bill will not only seek to expunge punitive laws against attempted suicide but also provide for service delivery, funding, training, helplines, and data systems to strengthen prevention and response mechanisms nationwide.

Responding, Senator Ekpenyong commended the coalition for its advocacy and acknowledged the underreported nature of mental health issues in Nigeria.

"Depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they are poorly understood and rarely prioritized. Suicide prevention is an issue that requires government attention, sustained education, and sensitization," he said.

The senator assured the group that he would champion the bill when it comes up for second reading, pledging to work with his colleagues to ensure robust debate backed by strong data and evidence.

Other coalition members, including psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, and mental health advocates, emphasized the urgent need for legislative backing to implement suicide prevention policies.

They cited Nigeria’s high youth suicide rate and the growing economic and social costs of untreated mental health challenges.

According to the Executive Director of the Sunshine Series, Aisha Bubah, for every recorded suicide there are at least 20 more attempts, underscoring that every delay in passing the bill means more lives lost.