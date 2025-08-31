A former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Ehigiator Arase, is reported to have passed away in Abuja.

According to a report from NTA on Sunday, August 31, 2025, Arase, who was also a former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) is reported to have died in an Abuja hospital and suffering from ill health.

There is still no official confirmation of the development from the former IGP’s family or the Nigeria Police Force.

Earlier, there was anxiety over unconfirmed reports of Arase’s death at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, with some Nigerians expressing concern on social media, especially in light of his distinguished career.

Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th Inspector-General of Police, was later appointed Chairman of the PSC by the late Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Police Service Commission is a federal government agency that is constitutionally empowered to appoint, promote, dismiss, and exercise disciplinary control over Officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector General of Police.

Before becoming IGP, Arase headed the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the police force’s top intelligence unit.

About the late former IGP

Arase was born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State. He studied Political Science at Ahmadu Bello University, graduating in 1980, and joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981. He later earned a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

Throughout his distinguished career, he served in several strategic positions, including Principal Staff Officer to former IGPs, Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence. He also represented Nigeria in Namibia under a United Nations peacekeeping mission and was a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Arase retired from the Force on June 21, 2016, upon reaching the statutory retirement age. In January 2023, he was appointed Chairman of the Police Service Commission by then-President Muhammadu Buhari, a position he held until June 2024.

He was widely respected for his dedication to police welfare and his reform-driven leadership. During his tenure, he introduced major initiatives such as the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit to address police misconduct, and the Safer Highway Patrols, which improved security for travelers across the country. Even after retiring, he continued to contribute to policing reforms, particularly in election security and neutrality.

Beyond policing, Arase was committed to education, youth empowerment, and social impact. Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he supported academic excellence by awarding scholarships to outstanding Nigerian students, with particular focus on children of deceased police officers and students from underserved communities.