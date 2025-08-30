Tetracore Energy Group Limited has commissioned its Phase II Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility in Ogun State, expanding its total delivery capacity to 6.2 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMscfd).

This milestone further accelerates Nigeria’s transition to cleaner, more affordable energy in alignment with the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

The facility, strategically located along the Benin-Sagamu expressway in Ogbere Community, Ijebu East Local Government, is designed to supply compressed natural gas to industries, power plants, and Auto-Gas vehicles across the western corridors. It builds on the success of Phase I, a 3.1 MMscfd plant commissioned in June 2024, and now doubles Tetracore’s capacity to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions in Nigeria’s industrial and commercial sectors.

Tetracore’s integrated energy infrastructure, combining the expanded CNG compression station with state-of-the-art Mobile Refilling Units, ensures an uninterrupted supply of compressed natural gas. These new volumes have positioned Tetracore to meet the growing energy demands of large-scale commercial offtakers such as AYM Shafa, Optimal Energy, Pi-CNG Buses and Dangote Cement, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group, with whom Tetracore has established a strategic partnership for the supply of 400,000 standard cubic meters (SCM) of CNG to support its expanding logistics operations, as well as other Auto CNG users nationwide. This accessibility directly supports Nigeria’s energy transition objectives and aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to promote natural gas as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Oladayo Williams, Program Executive at Tetracore Energy Group, remarked:

“The commissioning of Phase II reflects Tetracore’s unwavering commitment to providing clean, cost-effective, and reliable energy solutions. This facility strengthens our ability to support Nigeria’s industries, transport sector, and power needs, while contributing to the country’s broader economic growth in alignment with the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) .”

The facility incorporates advanced safety measures, including automated leak detection systems, continuous pressure monitoring, and international-standard QHSE protocols. These innovations underscore Tetracore’s “safety-first” philosophy, ensuring that expansion and efficiency are achieved without compromising on the protection of people, assets, or host communities.

In his goodwill remarks, the Managing Director of Billgas, one of Tetracore’s major strategic partners, expressed pride in the collaboration:

“We are delighted to partner with Tetracore on this landmark project. This facility is a clear demonstration of what is possible when industry leaders share a common vision for cleaner, more sustainable energy. We are proud of this collaboration and excited about the opportunities it creates for Nigeria’s energy and transportation sectors.”

The commissioning ceremony was attended by dignitaries and stakeholders, including the Chairman of Ogbere Ijebu East Local Government, the Baale of Atako Community, the representatives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, financiers, as well as other industry leaders and partners.

Tetracore Energy continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest nationwide deployers of Mobile Auto-Gas Refuelling Units, reflecting its strong commitment to expanding access to affordable clean energy. The successful completion of Phase II underscores its integrated strategy of innovation, strategic partnerships, and safety leadership in Nigeria’s fast-evolving energy sector.

About Tetracore Energy Group

Tetracore Energy Group Limited is an integrated energy company with a robust and expanding gas and power portfolio across Nigeria and Africa. The company is driven by a singular mission to deliver clean, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions that power industries, businesses, and communities. Its operations span gas distribution, natural Gas infrastructure development, and gas-to-power solutions, with a strong focus on innovation, safety, and strategic partnerships that support national and regional energy security.