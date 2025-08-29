Billionaire entrepreneur and Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has revealed some lessons learnt from his appointment as a bank branch manager at just 27 years old.

In a post on his official X handle on Friday, Elumelu recounted how this early leadership opportunity at AllStates Trust Bank not only shaped his professional trajectory but also instilled three enduring lessons that continue to guide his philosophy on leadership and youth empowerment.

At a time when Nigeria’s banking sector was undergoing rapid transformation, marked by innovation, disruption, and democratization, Elumelu was entrusted with leading a branch of the emerging AllStates Trust Bank.

Initial Skepticism by Many

The appointment, made by HRM Ebitimi Banigo, was met with skepticism by many who questioned whether someone so young could shoulder such responsibility. But for Elumelu, the challenge became a catalyst for growth.

“It gave me confidence. It gave me a platform. Most importantly, it gave me perspective,” Elumelu said.

From that experience, he distilled three key lessons that remain relevant for aspiring leaders today:

Lesson 1: Age Is Not a Barrier to Leadership

Elumelu emphasizes that leadership is not defined by age but by capability, vision, and discipline. At 27, he proved that with a hunger to learn, a commitment to results, and the ability to execute, young professionals can lead effectively.

“Leadership is about clarity of vision and the discipline to execute,” he noted.

This lesson challenges traditional notions of seniority and encourages organizations to recognize and nurture talent regardless of age.

Lesson 2: Trust Is the Most Powerful Capital

Before capital or credentials, Elumelu’s journey began with trust. He credits the faith placed in him by his superiors as the foundational investment that propelled his success. Trust, he argues, is the seed from which opportunity grows.

“Give young people trust, and they will surprise you,” Elumelu said.

By repaying that trust with performance and integrity, he demonstrated how belief in potential can yield exponential returns.

Lesson 3: Perspective Is Essential for Growth

Leadership, Elumelu explains, is not about doing everything yourself—it’s about empowering others, setting direction, and providing clarity. Gaining perspective early helped him understand the importance of delegation, strategic thinking, and team development.

“The sooner you learn this, the faster you grow,” he advised.

This insight emphasized the value of emotional intelligence and systems thinking in effective leadership.

