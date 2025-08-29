African airlines saw a 9.4% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in July 2025, one of the strongest performances globally, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Cargo capacity for the region slipped slightly by 0.1% compared to July 2024.

The IATA report on July 2025 global air cargo markets highlighted this growth and provided insights into regional freight trends.

“African airlines saw a 9.4% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in July. Capacity decreased by 0.1% year-on-year,” the IATA report read in part.

When compared with other regional markets, Asia-Pacific carriers led with 11.1% growth, driven by Europe–Asia routes which expanded 13.5%, extending their run of 29 consecutive months of gains. Regional capacity rose 7.3%.

European airlines recorded a 4.1% increase in demand with capacity up 4.0%, while Middle Eastern carriers grew 2.6% against a 5.9% rise in capacity. Latin America saw 2.4% growth, alongside a 3.8% increase in capacity.

North America delivered the weakest result with just 0.7% growth, as Asia–North America volumes fell 1.0% after the US ended de minimis exemptions on small e-commerce shipments. Regional capacity slipped 0.6%.

Globally, total demand measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK) rose 5.5% compared to July 2024, with international operations up 6.0%. Available cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), grew 3.9%, while international operations recorded a 4.5% increase.

More insights

The IATA report also highlighted that trade lane performance was mixed across major global corridors.

The Asia–North America route, which accounts for 24.4% of total industry volumes, contracted by 1.0%, its third consecutive monthly decline. By contrast, the Europe–Asia corridor expanded 13.5%, extending a 29-month growth streak and representing 20.5% of global freight activity.

Other routes showed resilience. Within Asia, demand rose 10.3%, supported by 21 straight months of expansion. The North America–Europe lane grew 9.6% after 18 months of continuous gains, while the Middle East–Asia corridor climbed 8.5% with five months of steady growth.

The Middle East–Europe route posted only 0.3% growth, while intra-European traffic rose 4.0%. Africa–Asia traffic delivered a robust 12.1% increase, though it represented just 1.4% of global volumes.

On the economic front, global goods trade grew 3.1% year-on-year in June. Average jet fuel prices were down 9.1% compared to July 2024, easing cost pressures for airlines. However, manufacturing activity weakened as the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 49.66, signaling contraction amid uncertainty over US trade policies.