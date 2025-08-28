Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has revealed that Nairametrics tops the list of finance news platforms he consults daily to stay informed about market trends, global events, and breaking financial updates.

In his new memoir, Making It Big, Otedola dedicates a section titled Lesson Twenty-One: My Typical Day and Weekend to explaining how his daily schedule has evolved from the fast-paced hustle of running Zenon Petroleum and Forte Oil to a more balanced, structured lifestyle as the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc.

A crucial part of that routine is information gathering. According to him, he begins each day with a deliberate habit of consuming credible financial and business news.

At the top of that list is Nairametrics, which he describes as a go-to source for financial developments in Nigeria and beyond. He complements this with CNBC, TheCable, Premium Times, and regular updates from the Nigerian Stock Market.

What he wrote

“Finally, as part of my morning routine, I read through a series of websites. I spend time with Nairametrics, CNBC, TheCable, Premium Times, and monitor the Nigerian Stock Market. They help me keep abreast of financial developments, breaking news and the state of the world,” Otedola writes in the memoir.

The billionaire’s preference for Nairametrics reinforces the platform’s position as Nigeria’s leading source for real-time financial intelligence.

For one of Africa’s most influential entrepreneurs who has spent decades navigating oil, power, and capital markets to single out Nairametrics as his primary daily resource speaks volumes about the brand’s credibility and reach within Nigeria’s finance and business ecosystem.

Beyond media consumption, Otedola shares insights into how he manages his day with the same discipline that guided his business career.

He says he plans activities three months in advance, sets quarterly goals, and balances professional responsibilities with family, wellness, and rest. Now in his sixties, the billionaire has slowed his work pace but remains deeply committed to continuous learning and staying ahead of global financial trends.

Earlier in the year, at the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, Otedola was honoured with the prestigious title of Activist Investor & Market Maker of the Year, recognizing his decades-long impact in shaping Nigeria’s capital markets.

What we know about Otedola

He is currently the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, a leading electricity generation company listed on the Nigerian Exchange and has become one of Nigeria’s most influential investors.

Otedola first rose to prominence in the early 2000s through Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, which grew into a major supplier of diesel to Nigeria’s industries.

At the peak of its operations, Zenon’s dominance positioned it as a central figure in the nation’s downstream oil sector. Recognizing the changing dynamics of global energy, Otedola shifted his focus to power generation, acquiring a majority stake in Geregu Power.

This move marked his transition from oil magnate to energy and infrastructure investor, reinforcing his role in shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Beyond energy, Otedola has investments across shipping, real estate, and finance. He is also widely respected for his philanthropy, contributing to healthcare, education, and youth empowerment initiatives.