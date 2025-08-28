The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has said that there is no binding agreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday while addressing journalists on the ongoing ASUU protests across the country, Alausa explained that contrary to public perception, the Federal Government had not signed any enforceable agreement with the union.

He described the existing document as a draft rather than a binding accord.

The Minister reiterated that the Tinubu-led administration is focused on sustainable and constitutionally backed solutions. According to him, the government does not want to enter into bogus or unsustainable agreements but is committed to finding lasting measures that will ensure uninterrupted learning.

He assured Nigerians that the protests by ASUU would not lead to strike action, stressing that the Federal Government has been engaging the union consistently.

“We are committed to solving this problem once and for all. What has lingered since the 2009 and 2021 agreements will now be addressed in a sustainable way.

The President has made it clear that every promise made to ASUU and Nigerians will be fulfilled truthfully and honestly,” he said.

Backstory

The standoff between ASUU and the Federal Government dates back to 2009, when both parties reached an agreement covering improved funding for universities, staff welfare, and infrastructure development. The union has repeatedly accused successive governments of failing to honour the deal, leading to recurrent strikes that have disrupted academic calendars for years.

In 2022, ASUU embarked on an eight-month strike one of the longest in Nigeria’s history to demand the implementation of the 2009 agreement and renegotiations to address current realities. The prolonged shutdown crippled academic activities across public universities

Although negotiations led to temporary resolutions, the union has maintained that most of its demands remain unmet, particularly on funding commitments and salary structures.

The recent nationwide protests highlight continued frustration, with ASUU warning that failure to resolve the issues could spark another wave of industrial actions.

High-level meeting with stakeholders

Alausa disclosed that the Ministry of Education held a high-level meeting on Wednesday, August 28, with relevant stakeholders to review and harmonise ASUU’s proposals.

He noted that the session was attended by the Minister of State for Education, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, and the Solicitor-General of the Federation. Also present were Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Labour, and Justice, as well as leaders of key agencies, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Salaries and Wages Commission, and the Budget Office.

According to the Minister, the meeting reviewed ASUU’s submissions in detail, and a technical team is now working on producing a final version of the report.

He explained that the committee would deliver a “clean report” to be forwarded to the Yayale Ahmed-led committee tasked with renegotiating the 2009 ASUU/FG agreement.

Enforceable agreements

Alausa stressed that future agreements with ASUU will be practical and legally sound.

“We want an agreement where every component is actionable and feasible. Nigerians can be assured that this government will keep our schools open and ensure our children remain in classrooms,” he said.

He further added that, unlike in the past, the Ministry of Justice would now be directly involved in the process to ensure that agreements comply with constitutional provisions.