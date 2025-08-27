In its continued commitment to stakeholder engagement, Unilever Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Abuja on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The visit underscored Unilever’s dedication to fostering strong relationships with regulatory institutions and reaffirmed its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship. Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration, enhancing tax administration, and supporting national development goals.

The delegation was led by the Managing Director, Mr. Tobi Adeniyi, alongside Mr. Ibrahim Sodipe, Finance Director, Unilever Nigeria; Mrs. Ronke Bamgbose, Tax Manager, Unilever West Africa and Ms Afomre Ubogu, Corporate Affairs Specialist, Unilever Nigeria.

Receiving the team on behalf of the FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, were Mr. Tayo Koleosho, Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman; Mrs. Amina Kurawa Ado, Coordinating Director, Large Taxpayers Group; and Mr. Shettima Tamadi, Coordinating Director, Special Duties.

The visit served as an opportunity to reaffirm Unilever Nigeria’s commitment to compliance, transparency, and strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders in driving sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

