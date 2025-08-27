China has donated $1 million to Nigeria to support communities affected by the recent devastating floods across the country.

The donation was formalised on Wednesday in Abuja through a signing ceremony between the Chinese government and Nigeria’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

At the event, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, expressed China’s solidarity with Nigeria, noting that both countries have recently faced natural disasters. He offered condolences to families who lost loved ones and reaffirmed China’s confidence in Nigeria’s ability to recover.

“China has donated one million dollars to Nigeria in support of people affected by the recent devastating floods across the country,” the NAN report read in part.

It further quoted Dunhai as saying, “We would like to express our deep condolences for the people who lost their lives and also express our support.”

The ambassador also highlighted the broader direction of China-Nigeria relations, stressing that ties between the two nations are grounded in mutual respect, trade, and cooperation.

He pointed to China’s recent announcement of zero-tariff treatment on hundreds of tariff lines for African countries, including Nigeria, which is expected to boost Nigerian exports and support job creation.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, said the $1 million support was coming at a crucial time, especially for communities hardest hit by the recent floods. According to him, the intervention will not only provide relief but also complement the government’s ongoing efforts to rebuild livelihoods in the affected areas.

He explained that the Ministry, working with relevant agencies, will put in place a transparent framework to manage the funds, drawing from past experiences to ensure efficiency and accountability. A joint monitoring mechanism with the Chinese Embassy has also been agreed upon to guarantee that the assistance reaches those most in need.

Bagudu noted that beyond the immediate humanitarian benefit, the donation underscores the depth of cooperation between Nigeria and China.

He highlighted that the partnership now extends beyond trade, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology into disaster relief, reflecting a broadening relationship between the two countries. He stressed that Nigeria values China’s gesture not only as timely support but also as a demonstration of goodwill and solidarity. According to him, the act reinforces the long-standing friendship and shared vision for sustainable development that both nations continue to build on.