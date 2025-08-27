Nigeria’s Prosthetics and Orthotics market is experiencing steady growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The market is estimated at USD 1.29 million in 2024 and is driven by rising demand from trauma-related injuries, poorly managed health conditions, and a large, underserved population.

Industry reports suggest that expansion will continue through the early 2030s, despite ongoing challenges with cost, access, and infrastructure.

RelatedStories No Content Available

While prosthetics are technically available across Nigeria, quality remains a major concern.

The majority of amputees require lower-limb prosthetics, with diabetes being the leading cause of amputation, according to Mr. Chinedu Onyenucheya, CEO of Goldville Prosthetics and Orthotics Limited, who spoke with Nairametrics.

According to Onyenucheya costs vary significantly depending on the origin and brand of components, with imported materials and fluctuating foreign exchange rates driving prices higher. Although local production could significantly reduce costs, the sector remains underdeveloped.

NAIRAMETRICS: Many Nigerians who lose their limbs struggle with mobility for years. In your experience, how are prosthetic legs available in the country today?

Onyenucheya : Well, prosthetics in Nigeria today are almost everywhere. But the real issue isn’t availability, it’s quality. There are only a few qualified professionals skilled in making prosthetics.

Many people can call themselves prosthetists, but the quality of their work is what truly defines their professionalism.

Unfortunately, in Nigeria, almost anyone can make a prosthesis, but what you actually get depends on the skill of the person attending to you.

Prosthetics are available, but there are many quacks. I’ve seen patients come to me with prosthetics that they couldn’t even use for a week. Their stumps were bruised, they couldn’t walk properly, and some abandoned the prosthesis entirely, returning to crutches.

So, while availability is high, quality is what really counts.

NAIRAMETRICS: What are the main causes of amputation in Nigeria, and how does that shape the kind of prosthetics patients need?

Onyenucheya :There is no national data on the exact number of amputees in Nigeria; any figure given is based on an estimate. But from my experience, the rate of amputees is high, while those who have prosthesis devices are low due to the affordability.

The majority of our patients are lower limb amputees. This includes any part of the leg, such as the knee. Upper limb prosthetics, like hands, are more sensitive and complex, so we see fewer of those. Lower limb amputations dominate our patient intake.

I don’t have exact statistics but based on our experience over the past two years, most amputations we handle are due to diabetes particularly diabetic gangrene.

Out of all the patients we see, the majority are diabetic. The rest are distributed between accidents and vascular-skeletal diseases.

I should note that other centers may see more accident-related amputations and fewer diabetic cases. So, my observations are specific to our practice and not a generalization.

When it comes to prosthetic services, this involves replacing a missing limb, which varies in type and functionality depending on the individual. For diabetic patients, we are always careful with the kind of prosthetic used.

Diabetes complicates healing, and any injury from using a prosthetic that is not properly managed could lead to re-amputation.

NAIRAMETRICS: What is the typical cost of prosthetics in Nigeria, for arms or legs?

Onyenucheya: Component selection is therefore critical for these patients. In general, prosthetics come in different types and functions, and their effectiveness depends on proper design and careful selection of components to ensure safety and durability.

Most centers don’t really explain prosthetic options to patients. They simply charge, and because patients are often unaware or naïve, they accept whatever they’re given without knowing the difference in quality or type.

For a below-knee prosthetic, the minimum cost is about N600,000, and that’s using the cheapest components, usually from China. Prices then vary depending on the specific brand and type of component used.

At the higher end, German-made prosthetics can cost up to N25 million, the price of a luxury. These are very durable but extremely expensive.

The main factor driving up costs is the exchange rate, since we purchase components in Euros and U.S. dollars from countries like Germany, China, and the U.S. That’s why prosthetics in Nigeria are so expensive.

NAIRAMETRICS: Is Nigeria more expensive or cheaper compared to other African countries? Do patients from other countries come here for prosthetics?

Onyenucheya: Yes, I’ve had patients from countries like Cameroon and Ghana come here to purchase prostheses. From what they tell me; their biggest challenge isn’t the cost but the lack of skilled professionals in their countries.

Compared to other African nations, the difference is not necessarily in pricing but in the availability of trained prosthetists, which many countries on the continent still lack.

When it comes to cost, it varies across Africa depending on each country’s economy and access to imported components. In Nigeria, however, the economic situation makes prosthetics relatively expensive.

One of the biggest problems is that Nigeria does not have companies manufacturing prosthetic components locally.

I once spoke with an engineer who explained why companies are reluctant to produce prosthetic components in Nigeria. They worry about market size and consumer demand. Because prosthetics are still a developing sector here, they don’t see enough guaranteed sales to justify large-scale production.

But if we had companies producing components locally, prices would drop significantly. With local manufacturing, an amputee should be able to get a comfortable prosthetic for around N100,000–N200,000 instead of the N600,000 and above we see today.

NAIRAMETRICS: In reality, who can afford prosthetics in Nigeria? Is it the rich, or the middle class?

Onyenucheya: That’s the big question. When it comes to affordability, right now, only the wealthy or upper middle class can realistically afford high-quality prosthetics. The majority of amputees, especially those from low-income backgrounds, are priced out.

If local production existed, it would make prosthetics accessible to ordinary Nigerians, not just the rich.

Today, China has almost taken over the prosthetic industry, and most of the components available are Chinese made, though many retailers don’t even realize this. So, ultimately, affordability depends on the individual’s financial capability.

The wealthy and middle class can afford prosthetics, but the poor in our society generally cannot. The middle class, being working-class people, still manage to afford it.

In our establishment, since we don’t yet work directly with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)though we are open to partnerships we try to ease the burden by offering flexible payment options. Patients can make an initial deposit and then complete the balance while their prosthesis is being produced. That’s how we’ve been able to support more people, pending when we secure NGO collaborations.

NAIRAMETRICS: Prosthetics can be psychologically demanding. How do patients cope after amputation?

Onyenucheya : Psychologically, it’s very demanding. It’s not easy to be an amputee, and many patients go into a state of depression after amputation. Even before the procedure, we involve social workers to advise and support patients, helping them understand that life does not end after amputation they can still use a prosthesis.

We provide home services to patients in Delta State, Edo State, and other areas in the east and west, attending to them at home because moving an amputee is not easy.

Most patients don’t use wheelchairs and rely on crutches, which can also be difficult. Urban residents, like those in Lagos or Abuja, generally have direct access to prosthetic centres.

NAIRAMETRICS: Does NHIA or HMOs cover prosthetic devices in Nigeria, or do patients pay out of pocket?

Onyenucheya : In all my years of practice, most patients pay entirely out of pocket. I haven’t handled amputations under many insurance schemes. I’m not aware of NHIA or HMOs support or pay for prosthetic devices.

Those who cannot afford prosthetics often go for free ones.

Nigeria has no effective policy currently on prosthetics. The government should focus more on disability, especially financing for amputees.

State-level organizations exist, but more support is needed. Patients shouldn’t have to travel far to get good prosthetics; the components used locally are the same as abroad.

We need proper training and skilled trainers in prosthetics and orthotics. Investment is essential it’s expensive financially and in terms of manpower. Growing the workforce will take significant resources and commitment.