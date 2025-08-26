The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of applications for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 enlistment. The recruitment is open to graduates and postgraduates across various professions.

According to a public notice signed by Air Vice Marshal HA Bakarai for the Chief of the Air Staff posted on its official X handle, the NAF stated the application is FREE and available online from 27 August to 7 October 2025.

“Are you a graduate seeking an opportunity to serve your nation with pride and professionalism? The Nigerian Air Force is inviting applications into the Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 34/2025 across various professions. Application is FREE and available online from 27 August – 7 October 2025,” they stated

Guidelines for applicants

The Nigerian Air Force stated that all interested applicants must complete their forms online and print out the following documents:

Acknowledgement Form

Parent/Guardian Consent Form

Local Government Area Attestation Form, to be signed by either:

A military officer not below Wing Commander (or equivalent in the Navy/Army) from the same state as the applicant

A Police officer of at least Assistant Commissioner rank

A Local Government Chairman/Secretary

A Magistrate from the applicant’s state of origin

The attestation must also include a passport photograph and photocopy of a driver’s license, national ID card, or international passport of the signatory. The NAF noted that the forms will not be generated for invalid applications.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth.

Age limit is between 20 and 32 years, except for medical doctors who can be up to 40 years.

Only those not serving in any armed forces branch may apply.

Serving personnel must be recommended by his/her Commanding Officer and must have served for 10 years.

Height requirements: 1.68m for males and 1.63m for females.

Applicants must be free of criminal convictions.

Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must meet the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards.

Academic and professional qualification

Applicants are expected to have a minimum of Second-Class Lower Division for degree holders or Lower Credit for HND holders. Additional requirements include:

Possession of professional qualifications where applicable

Five credit passes including English and Mathematics at SSCE level

NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Letter at the time of application

Medical applicants must possess certificates of full registration with their respective statutory professional bodies in Nigeria.

Selection process

The NAF disclosed that shortlisted applicants will undergo a Zonal Enlistment Aptitude Test on a date to be announced later. Successful candidates will be invited for selection interviews.

The exercise is free of charge and only online applications will be accepted.

To apply visit http://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng

For further inquiries, the Nigerian Air Force provided helplines: 07025458575 and 07030625831, and an email address: careers@airforce.mil.ng. The lines will be open Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 4:00pm.