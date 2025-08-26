The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of applications for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 enlistment. The recruitment is open to graduates and postgraduates across various professions.
According to a public notice signed by Air Vice Marshal HA Bakarai for the Chief of the Air Staff posted on its official X handle, the NAF stated the application is FREE and available online from 27 August to 7 October 2025.
“Are you a graduate seeking an opportunity to serve your nation with pride and professionalism? The Nigerian Air Force is inviting applications into the Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 34/2025 across various professions. Application is FREE and available online from 27 August – 7 October 2025,” they stated
Guidelines for applicants
The Nigerian Air Force stated that all interested applicants must complete their forms online and print out the following documents:
Acknowledgement Form
Parent/Guardian Consent Form
Local Government Area Attestation Form, to be signed by either:
- A military officer not below Wing Commander (or equivalent in the Navy/Army) from the same state as the applicant
- A Police officer of at least Assistant Commissioner rank
- A Local Government Chairman/Secretary
- A Magistrate from the applicant’s state of origin
The attestation must also include a passport photograph and photocopy of a driver’s license, national ID card, or international passport of the signatory. The NAF noted that the forms will not be generated for invalid applications.
Eligibility requirements
- Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth.
- Age limit is between 20 and 32 years, except for medical doctors who can be up to 40 years.
- Only those not serving in any armed forces branch may apply.
- Serving personnel must be recommended by his/her Commanding Officer and must have served for 10 years.
- Height requirements: 1.68m for males and 1.63m for females.
- Applicants must be free of criminal convictions.
- Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit and must meet the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards.
Academic and professional qualification
- Applicants are expected to have a minimum of Second-Class Lower Division for degree holders or Lower Credit for HND holders. Additional requirements include:
- Possession of professional qualifications where applicable
- Five credit passes including English and Mathematics at SSCE level
- NYSC Discharge Certificate or Exemption Letter at the time of application
- Medical applicants must possess certificates of full registration with their respective statutory professional bodies in Nigeria.
Selection process
The NAF disclosed that shortlisted applicants will undergo a Zonal Enlistment Aptitude Test on a date to be announced later. Successful candidates will be invited for selection interviews.
The exercise is free of charge and only online applications will be accepted.
To apply visit http://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng
For further inquiries, the Nigerian Air Force provided helplines: 07025458575 and 07030625831, and an email address: careers@airforce.mil.ng. The lines will be open Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
