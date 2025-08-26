Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members staged peaceful protests across multiple Nigerian universities on Tuesday, demanding that the Federal Government fully implement long-standing agreements dating back to 2009.

The demonstrations, spanning institutions including the University of Calabar (Unical), University of Ibadan (UI), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), University of Abuja, others over unpaid salaries, stalled reforms, poor working conditions, and government delay tactics.

The union argues that despite multiple agreements with the government over the years, commitments on university funding, research grants, and salary enhancements remain unmet.

Protest details by university:

University of Ibadan (UI)

The Chairperson, ASUU, UI branch, Dr Aderemi Afolabi led members carrying banners across campus, highlighting the government’s failure to implement the 2009 agreement.

The protest aimed to impress on authorities the need to act on recommendations from the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed report submitted in February 2025.

Afolabi criticized government delay tactics and warned that lecturers were increasingly frustrated by repeated postponements.

“Our members are increasingly frustrated with the government’s delay tactics, the so-called ‘keep them talking’ syndrome.

“The union is well aware of the planned meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025, but the prevailing sentiment among our members is clear: they are no longer willing to be dragged along endlessly, without tangible outcomes,” Afolabi said.

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

ASUU-BUK Vice-Chairman Comrade Yusuf Madugu said the protest became necessary after the government failed to act on renegotiated agreements. He noted that since the conclusion of negotiations in December 2024, including the 2009 agreement under multiple government committees, the government had yet to implement key provisions.

Demands include payment of three-and-a-half months of withheld salaries after the 2022 strike, increased wages, university autonomy, and the release of revitalisation funds.

Madugu warned that the government would be held responsible for any consequences if demands were ignored. Students also urged the government to engage ASUU in dialogue to protect academic calendars.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

The ASUU-OAU Chairman, Prof. Anthony Odiwe, led lecturers carrying placards with inscriptions like “Lecturers Are Not Slaves” and “We Say No To Loans.”

He accused the Federal Government of neglecting academic staff, failing to pay withheld salaries, and delaying funding for universities. Odiwe called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and lawmakers to intervene and ensure swift government action.

University of Abuja

ASUU Chairman, University of Abuja chapter, Dr Sylvanus Ugoh disclosed that staffs had remained on the same salary structure since 2009 despite repeated promises.

“Our members are dying in increasing numbers, 90 per cent of those deaths are stress related.

“No nation can grow beyond the strength and quality of its university education system,” Ugoh said.

Ugoh added that ASUU had been patient with the current administration for two years, expecting action on low-hanging issues.

“We’ve seen no movement. Promises have been made, but none fulfilled,” he stated.

He also rejected the government’s proposed loan arrangements, stressing that what the union needed was payment of entitlements, not credit offers that members might not be able to repay.

“We don’t need loans. Pay us our three and a half months withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and the 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage awards.

“After that, we can discuss other options if needed,” he said

Ugoh further urged the government to uphold university autonomy and allow institutions to operate independently.

Some contexts

The 2009 ASUU/FGN agreement and subsequent renegotiations were designed to improve salaries, infrastructure, funding, and autonomy across Nigeria’s federal universities.

Despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to implement key provisions, prompting repeated warnings and the current wave of nationwide protests.

In May, ASUU warned the Federal Government to implement the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide strike.

ASUU President Chris Piwuna said nine key issues remain unresolved, including stalled renegotiations since 2017, unpaid salaries from the 2022 strike, unfulfilled IPPIS entitlements, delayed revitalisation funds, and unpaid academic allowances.

Promises to provide N150 billion to universities and adjust irregular allowances by 2026 have not been met. Adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as the official payment system