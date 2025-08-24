In Nigeria’s ever-shifting economy, one constant has quietly underpinned growth: family-owned businesses.

For decades, they have been ingrained in society, shaping the country’s economic trajectory while weathering downturns, policy shifts, and volatile market cycles.

According to a study by McKinsey, family-owned businesses account for more than 70% of global GDP, generate annual turnovers of between $60 trillion and $70 trillion, and provide around 60% of global employment.

From trading outposts that evolved into sprawling conglomerates to food processors that turned local produce into export-ready products, these enterprises reflect the resilience and ingenuity that define Nigeria’s private sector and some parts of its public sector.

Their growth stories are not just about survival in sticky economic climes, but about steering directional change in key sectors of Africa’s largest economy.

Methodology

This spotlight draws companies with founding roots in Nigeria that have grown to serve wider markets across Africa and beyond. Each has been in operation for at least 25 years, with demonstrable succession in managerial or directorial roles within the family.

We also examined their journey maps, market expansion, brand strength, and institutional resilience using only publicly available data. This list is not exhaustive; many more family-owned firms continue to shape Nigeria’s economy outside the public eye.

Family: The Ajaere family GIG Group, through its flagship subsidiary GIG Logistics, stands today as one of Nigeria’s oldest family-owned enterprises with roots in the transport sector. Founded in 1998 by Edwin and Stella Ajaere as God is Good Motors, the company set out to provide premium bus services across Nigerian cities. In 2009, tragedy struck when Edwin Ajaere was killed. His son, Chidi, then a 21-year-old Economics student in the U.S., returned home to take charge. What could have ended the family business instead sparked a transformation. By 2010, Chidi had rebranded the company as GIG Mobility (GIGM), leveraging technology to modernize bus travel with app-based booking, digital payments, and improved customer experience. In 2012, he expanded the group’s vision with GIG Logistics (GIGL), built on the conviction that e-commerce needed a seamless delivery backbone. Since its first shipment, GIGL has grown into a global logistics player, connecting African businesses to markets across several continents. He also founded Jet Systems Automobile in 2018 as a Nigerian EV manufacturer focused on sustainable, locally made vehicles. Headquartered at Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, the company produces electric and CNG vehicles, including 14-seater buses, ambulances, and vans for public and commercial use. Jet Systems partnered with the Delta State Government to deploy EVs and set up solar-powered charging stations. Its Lagos assembly plant can produce about 5,000 vehicles annually, with expansion plans underway to meet rising demand. With expansions into Ghana and new ventures like Danfo, a tech-enabled intra-city transport service, GIG Group has evolved from a family bus company into a diversified mobility and logistics powerhouse.