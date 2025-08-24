The Lagos Business School (LBS) Africa Retail Academy today announced that entries are officially open for the Africa Retail Awards (ARA) 2025.

Now in its fourth year, the ARA celebrates excellence in Africa’s retail sector, recognising groundbreaking strategies, exceptional leadership, and the outstanding contributions of businesses driving the industry forward.

This year’s awards will celebrate groundbreaking achievements in the retail sector and introduce a new category, Best Payment Company for Retail.

The new Best Payment Company for Retail category will recognise companies that have demonstrated outstanding performance in enabling seamless and secure transactions for retailers and their customers. This includes initiatives that simplify payment processes, enhance financial security, and integrate innovative technology to create a more efficient and reliable payment ecosystem for the retail industry.

The Africa Retail Awards is delivered in partnership with Nairametrics and KPMG, who serve as technical and assurance partners, respectively. The awards are integral to the broader efforts to recognise and promote excellence within Africa’s retail industry. The new category will spotlight innovators revolutionising how retail transactions are powered across the continent.

“We are delighted to open the call for entries for the 2025 awards,” said Professor Louis Nzegwu, Congress Chair and Professor of Marketing at Lagos Business School. “We need to be more intentional about promoting the practice of retail on the continent. One way to achieve this is by shining the spotlight on businesses that are embracing technology and sustainability to build a more resilient and consumer-focused industry.”

Ugodre, CEO at Nairametrics, echoed this sentiment. “Our partnership with Lagos Business School is built on a shared vision of elevating the retail sector. This new category ensures the awards remain relevant and truly represent the cutting-edge of African retail. We encourage all eligible businesses, large and small, to submit their entries and be recognised for their hard work.”

Award Categories

The 2025 awards will feature the following categories:

Best Retail Organisation for Innovation: Recognising businesses implementing groundbreaking strategies and technologies.

Best Retail Organisation in Omnichannel Trade: Celebrating businesses that integrate online and offline retail experiences.

Best Retail Organisation for Footprint Excellence: Honouring leaders in sustainability and ethical practices

Differentiation in Retail Award: Acknowledging unique product offerings and excellence.

Best Retail Organisation in Range Excellence: Commending retailers with exceptional product selections.

Best Retail Organisation in Logistics Mastery: Recognising excellence in logistics that drives sales.

Best Payment Company for Retail (New for 2025): Celebrating payment partners that provide reliable, convenient platforms enabling seamless commerce in retail.

Selection Process

The assessment and selection process for the awards is rigorously evaluated by KPMG, the official assurance partner for the Africa Retail Awards. KPMG’s involvement ensures the integrity, transparency, and fairness of the awards, validating the credibility of the winners and the selection process.

The Africa Retail Congress 2025

The awards will be announced at the prestigious Africa Retail Congress 2025, which will be held on Saturday, November 8 2025, at Lagos Business School. The congress will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to explore practical, game-changing strategies for integrating new tools across formal and informal markets under the theme “Transforming Retail with Emerging Technologies.” The event will provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating the successes of Africa’s leading retail organisations.

For more Information on the award categories, submission criteria, and entry requirements, please visit the official website: https://afracademy.lbs.edu.ng/events/2025-african-retail-awards or email afracademy@lbs.edu.ng