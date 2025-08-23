Some farmers in Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have raised concerns over the rising costs of fertilizers and agro-chemicals in Nigeria.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, the farmers described the situation as worrisome, especially given ongoing efforts to boost food sufficiency in the country.

They added that the continuous increase in the prices of industrial fertilizers is beginning to threaten crop production, particularly for smallholder farmers in rural communities.

Mr. Phillip Akuso, a farmer from Baran-goni community in Bwari, said the price of fertilizers has surged sharply.

He explained that a bag of Golden Urea and NPK, which sold for between N35,000 and N37,000 in 2024, now goes for N47,000 each.

He added, “You can only get NPK 20.10.10 for N25,000; other higher grades are N47,000 and above. It just keeps increasing every year, from N20,000 in 2023 to where we are today.

“Not to mention how high the cost of pesticides and other agrochemicals has become, yet we are expected to boost production—it is sad.”

Financial strain on smallholder farmers

Akuso highlighted the financial strain on farmers, saying, “These are some of the challenges farmers faces because you cannot sell a bag of corn and buy a bag of fertiliser. The latter costs more, and you need it, especially for larger production.”

He attributed the continual price increases to the rising cost of fuel, noting that fuel is a key component in the production of industrial fertilizers.

Akuso appealed to the government and other stakeholders to ensure farmers have more affordable access to essential farm inputs.

Organic alternatives gain popularity

Similarly, Mr. Bawah Malik, a farmer from Sabon-Gari community, decried the high cost of farm inputs, particularly fertilizers, while acknowledging their importance as a booster for crop production.

According to him, the steep prices of industrial fertilizers have forced many farmers in his area to supplement them with organic manure such as poultry and cow dung.

“A bag of poultry manure now goes for between N5,000 and N6,000. But you have to book ahead because demand is high, as not everyone can afford NPK and Urea,” Malik explained.

He added, “If a farmland requires up to 20 bags of industrial fertilizer and you cannot afford it, you may have no option but to use organic manure on some portions.”

Malik urged all levels of government to continue supporting Nigerian farmers through free or subsidized inputs.

He also advocated for soft loans to help smallholder farmers access farm inputs and boost production.

More insights

In a related development, agriculturalist Mr. Tanimu Ibrahim explained that both organic and industrial fertilizers have distinct benefits.

“Organic manure contains a wide range of nutrients, though usually in lower concentrations, and nutrients are released slowly as the material decomposes.

Industrial fertilizers, on the other hand, have specific nutrients in high concentrations, available for quick absorption by crops,” he said.

Ibrahim added, “While organic manure improves soil structure, increases water retention, encourages beneficial microorganisms, and enhances long-term soil fertility, industrial fertilizers provide nutrients but do not improve soil structure.”

He warned that over time; heavy use of industrial fertilizers may degrade soil quality and reduce its long-term productivity by harming beneficial organisms.

He noted that organic manures, although cheaper, can be labour-intensive, whereas industrial fertilizers are readily available but expensive.

Ibrahim called on agricultural stakeholders to intensify efforts in addressing farmers’ challenges and to prioritize agriculture as a key sector for national development.