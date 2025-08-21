by Olaoluwa Omotayo

Over the years, cross-border payments in Africa faced several challenges, including high costs, slow transaction times, and regulatory fragmentation.

These issues considerably hindered trade, e-commerce, and remittances, affecting both businesses and individuals.

While various solutions are emerging, including fintech innovations and the push for greater interoperability, significant hurdles remain.

A few banks have started to take the gauntlet to innovate and bring about far-reaching change, solutions that will aid borderless transactions and seamless transactions across the continent.

Borderless payments are a revolutionary advancement in financial transactions.

They enable businesses and individuals to send and receive money across international borders without the limitations and delays that tend to occur within conventional banking systems. This innovative approach to payments removes geographical constraints and facilitates smooth, efficient, and secure global transactions.

These advancements are particularly impactful for small businesses and individuals, simplifying cross-border transactions and reducing reliance on traditional banking systems. One of such banks, worthy of mention, that has invested significantly in cutting-edge technology to make these borderless transactions across Africa a success is United Bank for Africa.

The bank, once again, showed, in many ways, that innovation is not only about creating new products but also about making everyday life simpler. In its latest update, UBA has integrated the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) into its virtual assistant, LEO. This is more than a technology upgrade; it is a significant shift in the way Africans send and receive money across borders.

A Simpler Way to Bank Across Africa

Imagine you want to send money to someone in another African country, and there are no long forms, no complicated apps, and definitely no waiting days for it to arrive. Now, all it takes is a chat.

LEO, UBA’s friendly chatbot available on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Apple Messages, allows you to transfer money instantly in local currencies thanks to PAPSS. There is no need to convert to dollars or euros along the way. It is a straightforward, secure, and quick transfer from one African country to another.

Why It Matters

This integration brings real benefits to everyday people:

Speed – Instant payments with no delays • Lower Costs – No middlemen and no foreign exchange fees • 24/7 Access – Available on platforms people already use • Ease of Use – No banking expertise required, just chat and send Whether you are a trader in Lagos, a freelancer in Nairobi, or supporting family in Accra, sending money has never been easier.

Backing Africa’s Free Trade Goals

PAPSS, developed by Afreximbank in partnership with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat, was designed to support trade across the continent. It enables real-time payment settlements in local currencies, a crucial step toward making the African Continental Free Trade Area a reality for businesses of every size.

By being among the first banks to embed this system into its operations, UBA is actively enabling Pan African growth rather than just talking about it.

Built for the Future

UBA has long been at the forefront of digital banking innovation in Africa. From launching the first virtual banker on the continent to introducing an all-in-one multi-currency card, the bank consistently finds ways to serve customers better.

The new PAPSS integration reflects UBA’s ongoing commitment to:

Expanding access to financial services • Supporting the growth of small businesses • Making banking simpler for everyone

LEO Is More Than a Chabot

LEO has grown from a basic digital assistant into a full-service banking companion. You can buy airtime, pay bills, check your balance, and now send money across African borders. And because PAPSS is handling the payments, you can trust that every transaction is safe and smooth.

One Chat, One Change at a Time

With operations in 20 African countries, UBA is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. The LEO and PAPSS integration now gives millions of Africans the ability to access cross-border payment tools directly from their mobile devices.

This is not just another digital feature. It is a shift in how Africa banks, does business, and connects across borders, one chat at a time.