Access to quality healthcare remains a critical driver of life expectancy and population well-being.

Recognizing the vital role that effective medical services play in public health, Nairametrics explores the Africa Health Care Index to identify cities offering the best healthcare systems across the continent.

The Africa Health Care Index 2025 mid-year report highlights the continent’s leading cities in healthcare delivery, measuring staff competence, diagnostic capacity, service responsiveness, affordability, and accessibility.

The accompanying Health Care Exp Index provides further depth by balancing positive and negative factors.

Methodology

The ranking is based on Numbeo’s analysis of eight key factors, including the competency of medical staff, speed and accuracy of examinations, availability of modern equipment, affordability, accessibility, and responsiveness of healthcare services.

While challenges persist, the index shows that several African cities are offering increasingly reliable and efficient healthcare systems, which are critical for disease prevention, community resilience, and overall well-being.

Below are the top 10 African cities for healthcare in 2025, ranked by their Healthcare Index scores:

Healthcare Index: 48.1 | Exp Index: 95.0 | Rank: 10 Rabat rounds out the top 10, recording a Healthcare Index score of 48.1 and an Expenditure Index of 95.0. The ranking is fueled by Morocco’s push for universal healthcare coverage and large-scale hospital infrastructure projects. Ongoing reforms have expanded access to specialized treatment, solidifying its role as a key healthcare hub in North Africa.