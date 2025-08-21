Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has urged the Federal Government to prioritize mental health in the nation’s healthcare agenda with a dedicated N4 billion Mental Health Fund in the 2026 budget.

Oloriegbe made the call while delivering a keynote address at the Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Workshop in Ibadan on Thursday, which brought together participants from 19 African countries under the auspices of the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC).

He stressed that Nigeria still channels nearly 80% of its health resources to physical health, while mental health remains neglected despite its undeniable link to overall well-being.

“There is no health without mental health,” he said, warning that many physical illnesses are triggered by underlying mental conditions, and untreated mental challenges can equally manifest physically.

Mental Health Act 2023 yet to be implemented

The former lawmaker, who spearheaded the Mental Health Act 2023 during his time in the 9th Senate, expressed concern that the law is yet to be fully implemented.

He called for the creation of a Mental Health Department within the Federal Ministry of Health to give life to the Act and make services more accessible, particularly to vulnerable groups.

“To give life to the Act, I called for the urgent establishment of a Mental Health Department at the Federal Ministry of Health.

“I also advocated for the creation and proper funding of a Mental Health Fund, with a minimum of N4 billion to be allocated in the 2026 budget.

“These steps will ensure that services are accessible, particularly to vulnerable groups, while also tackling the growing cases of substance abuse and suicide among young people,” he said.

Mental health linked to national stability and growth

Oloriegbe emphasized that mental health is not just a medical issue; it directly influences productivity, economic growth, and even national security.

When citizens are mentally unwell, their ability to contribute positively to society is impaired, and the ripple effects are felt across every sector.

Addressing mental health, therefore, means addressing the very foundations of national stability and progress,” he said.

He commended the Africa CDC, University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, and other partners for investing in training and advocacy to strengthen leadership in mental health across the continent, aligning with his vision of widespread awareness and service delivery.

“The time to act is now,” Oloriegbe declared, pledging continued collaboration with stakeholders at home and across Africa to ensure mental health receives the policy attention and funding it deserves.

What you should know

Around 1 in 4 Nigerians, roughly 50 million people, live with a mental health condition.

Yet less than 10% of those affected receive any form of treatment. There are fewer than 300 psychiatrists available for over 220 million Nigerians.

WHO data indicates only about 0.09 psychiatrists and 0.07 psychologists per 100,000 people, far below recommended ratios.

Mental illness is often wrongly associated with spiritual causes or witchcraft, leading many to seek help from religious or traditional healers.

Such stigma continues to deter people from accessing professional mental healthcare.

Nigeria passed the Mental Health Act in January 2023, replacing the outdated Lunacy Act of 1958 and establishing protections and structures for mental health services.

However, critical steps such as creating a dedicated Mental Health Department within the Federal Ministry of Health have not yet been realized.

Less than 3% of the total health budget is allocated to mental health services. Overall, the Federal Government dedicates less than 15% of its budget to healthcare, far below the AU-recommended benchmark of 15% and there’s no specific carve-out for mental health.