TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology distributor, has once again raised the bar for the continent’s digital transformation journey by attaining the ISO 42001 (Artificial Intelligence Management Systems) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications.

These globally recognized certifications, which set the highest benchmarks for responsible AI deployment and data privacy, position TD Africa as a pioneer in preparing Africa for an AI-powered future.

Speaking on the milestone, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, CEO of TD Africa, stated: “These certifications are not just badges of compliance; they reflect our deep commitment to building Africa’s digital resilience with trust, governance, and accountability at the core. At TD Africa, we believe Africa must not remain a passive consumer of global innovation but must actively shape and co-create solutions that reflect our unique realities. From financial inclusion to agriculture, healthcare, and digital governance, AI presents limitless opportunities—our role is to ensure Africa is prepared to harness them responsibly.”

ISO 42001 provides the world’s first governance framework for the ethical and transparent deployment of artificial intelligence, ensuring solutions align with human values and global best practices. On the other hand, ISO 27701 guarantees that TD Africa manages personal data with unmatched integrity and security. This is an essential pillar in a time where data privacy is increasingly under threat.

For nearly three decades, TD Africa has anticipated and shaped the future of technology on the continent, not by chasing trends, but by building enduring structures. Beyond its certifications, the company has invested in world-class infrastructure, resilient distribution systems across 47 African countries, and a thriving technology ecosystem. Its TecHerdemy program has empowered over 400 women in technology, further cementing its position as a catalyst for inclusive digital growth.

With trusted partnerships with global technology leaders, TD Africa has consistently delivered on its promise to bridge global innovation with African realities. The attainment of these ISO certifications reinforces its ability to responsibly distribute and support advanced AI technologies across its vast network of resellers.

As the world prepares for the dawn of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) with breakthroughs such as GPT-5, TD Africa is ensuring that Africa is not left behind. The certifications demonstrate the company’s readiness to give Africa not just access to innovation, but the muscle, discipline, and confidence to use it sustainably.

“This achievement is not just about TD Africa,” Mrs. Ekeh added. “It is a milestone for Africa. The global AI conversation cannot be left to Silicon Valley or Beijing alone. Lagos, Nairobi, Accra, Kigali, and Johannesburg must also have a strong voice. And TD Africa is proud to amplify that voice. We are no longer waiting for tomorrow to happen; we are preparing tomorrow, today.”

With this bold move, TD Africa has reaffirmed its legacy of leadership in technology distribution, while signaling a new era where Africa plays a decisive role in the global digital renaissance.