At the recently concluded World PR Day Soirée & PR Power List Awards hosted by GLG Communications as part of activities to celebrate the annual World PR Day, one conversation stood out for its insights into the future of African cinema.

The keynote showcase titled “The Storytelling Revolution: Redefining Film Distribution and Success” brought together two powerhouses in digital content and creator empowerment for a discussion that revealed how the industry is evolving in real-time.

Ruth Kadiri, CEO of Ruth Kadiri Productions, took center stage to share her journey of building a digital-first film empire that has garnered over 436 million YouTube views and 3 million subscribers.

Facilitating the showcase was Adetutu Laditan, who brought equally impressive credentials to the conversation. Fresh off making history at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival, Laditan is Founder and Creative Director of Woof Studios Africa, a leading creator service provider focused on empowering African creators through storytelling and monetization.

With over a decade at Google and her former role as Senior Marketing Manager at YouTube, where she expanded the platform’s presence across Sub-Saharan Africa and drove creator growth, Laditan was perfectly positioned to guide a conversation about digital transformation in filmmaking.

The Contrarian’s Approach

The conversation revealed the mindset of a true disruptor when Kadiri was asked about her pivot to digital platforms while many filmmakers remained focused on traditional distribution models. “Truthfully, I wanted to be different. I don’t like moving with the crowd because I feel like I can’t compete, but I wanted to be different,” she shared with the audience at Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos. This wasn’t merely about being contrarian for its own sake; it was strategic positioning in an industry she describes as having distinct class divisions.

Kadiri observed what she calls the industry’s “classism,” noting how it creates an environment with “the upper class and the nobodies” with virtually no middle ground. While others dismissed YouTube as primarily a music platform, she recognized untapped potential. “It’s a platform that we were unfamiliar with… but I didn’t care, I knew there was a market there. And I knew that I had the ability to sustain it.”

Navigating Uncharted Territory

The journey wasn’t without significant challenges. Kadiri candidly discusses the uncertainty that comes with pioneering new distribution models, particularly around return on investment. The fundamental questions that kept her up at night were practical: “How do I find a team that loves the job enough? How do I know how much to invest in production?” Understanding budgeting became crucial. “Ensuring I wasn’t giving more than I was receiving,” she said.

These concerns reflect the broader challenges facing filmmakers who venture beyond established distribution channels. Without traditional box office metrics or established revenue models, digital-first creators must essentially build their own frameworks for success.

The Power of Data-Driven Creativity

What sets Kadiri apart is her embrace of the unique advantages of digital platforms. Unlike traditional film distribution, YouTube provides comprehensive backend analytics that allow creators to understand their audiences intimately. This data-driven approach influenced her creative strategy: “Instead of turning one movie into 20, why not just create something good?”

Her breakthrough came through an unexpected route: the French-speaking market. This success story illustrates how digital platforms can reveal audience segments that traditional distribution might never reach. It’s a reminder that in the digital age, your next big audience might come from the most unexpected places.

When discussing how to balance local authenticity with global appeal, Kadiri identifies timeless human experiences as the bridge. “There are some universal topics, like love, sex, and all, including culture,” she notes. “So when you are telling certain stories, you have to find a balance, understanding that you are not just exporting to Nigerians, it is a universal project and some people might not just understand that it is your culture”.

This approach has proven remarkably effective for her films, such as “Love Me More,” “Boys Are Bad,” and “Forever Yours,” which have found audiences far beyond Nigeria’s borders while maintaining their authentic local flavor.

Looking Forward

When Laditan asked her to describe Nollywood’s future in one word, Kadiri chose “Progressive.” It was a fitting end to a conversation that highlighted how industry veterans and digital innovators are collaborating to shape the trajectory of African cinema.

The GLG World PR Day Soirée & PR Power List Awards provided the perfect backdrop for this crucial discussion. As explored during the keynote showcase, Kadiri’s journey from contrarian filmmaker to digital distribution pioneer offers valuable lessons for an industry in transition. Her story, skillfully drawn out through Laditan’s expert moderation, suggests that sometimes, the biggest risk is playing it safe, and that true innovation often requires the courage to be “a new kind of different.”